Boards in Action: Parks, Recreation and Senior Services Advisory Committee

Posted in April 2026

Who They Are

The Parks, Recreation and Senior Services Advisory Committee (PRSSAC) is made up of 11 dedicated members, which includes one youth member and two alternates. Driven by a mission to enhance the community’s quality of life, the committee is charged with advising the Broomfield Council on essential updates to the parks and recreation portions of the Master Plan. To streamline CCOB operations and bring key community spaces under one cohesive umbrella, the Golf, Cemetery and Noxious Weed Advisory Committees were all folded into PRSSAC. Their core responsibilities include guiding council decisions on the acquisition of new land for parks, outlining upgrades for facilities and shaping long-range development plans that ensure Broomfield remains a vibrant, active and healthy place to live.

From analyzing parcel acquisitions to conceptualizing modern facility upgrades, the committee’s hands-on efforts directly shape the areas and community hubs that residents cherish. Their forward-thinking planning ensures CCOB’s parks, recreation and senior services continue to evolve and harmoniously serve community members of all ages for generations to come.

The current members of the Park, Recreation and Senior Services Advisory Committee are: Alex Ariniello, Holly Taylor, Chris Roarty, Howard Shuster, Jenna Jarvis, Karen Lechman, Michael Irwin, Alfonso Ramirez (alternate), Brian Fink (alternate), David Parameswaran (youth member), Madison Worker (youth alternate).

What They Have Accomplished (2025-2026)

Over the last two years, PRSSAC has focused on a few key areas to help guide Broomfield's growth. By reviewing local policies, examining facility needs and gathering community feedback, the committee has helped shape how CCOB spaces serve residents.

Here is a look at what they’ve been working on:

Shaped the Public Land Dedication (PLD) Ordinance: The committee vetted, formally approved and recommended the final draft of the new PLD Ordinance.

Collaborating on the Open Space and Parks Master Plan: To ensure a unified vision for Broomfield’s future, the committee regularly aligns its goals with CCOB's broader master plans. For example, PRSSAC teamed up with the Open Space and Trails Advisory Committee (OSTAC) to review the final master plan. Together, they provided the critical feedback and guidance needed before the plan was officially adopted by the Broomfield Council.

Guiding Local Development and Open Spaces: The committee reviews Public Land Dedication (PLD) requirements for new neighborhoods. They actively evaluate proposals and provide critical feedback on park layouts, trail connectivity and public access for major local projects, including recent design reviews for spaces like Baseline Park, Flatirons Park and Vista Park South.

Paving the Way for Sustainable Facilities: Facing rising operational costs, the committee formally voted to recommend a multi-year recreation and cemetery fee restructuring plan to the Broomfield Council. This proactive measure establishes a steady, incremental fee adjustment philosophy over the next three to five years to meet a 55%–60% cost recovery target, ensuring our community hubs and cemetery spaces remain high-quality and sustainable without sudden, drastic price hikes.

Appointed a Voice for Parks and Transit: The committee voted to select one of its own members to serve as a volunteer representative on the Community Advisory Committee (CPCAC). This ensures that parks, recreation and senior mobility remain a core focus as CCOB updates its city-wide Comprehensive Plan and Transportation Mobility Plan.

The People Behind the Work

Stacey Klemp, Past PRSSAC Chair: “I joined the committee originally to give back since my family used just about every field and gym in Broomfield at the time. What I got in return was an education that I did not expect. How CCOB approaches parks, mineral and gas rights, cemetery operations, noxious weeds, the care taken in naming new parks, the breadth of senior services, and how much Broomfield does for its residents. Without this committee, I would not have had the opportunity to learn and meet the people I have.”

Alex Ariniello: “I joined the PRSSAC because of my interest in CCOB’s parks and recreation facilities and programs. Since I’m retired, I hoped to learn more about these services and enjoy them with my wife, kids and grandkids. After two years of service on the committee, I have learned about the cemetery, the many senior programs, a wide range of recreation programs, the dozens of parks and the many aspects of park maintenance. I have found the management and administrative staff to be top notch and professional. They are always prepared for our meetings and patient in entertaining our questions and comments. We have toured new parks and the Bay construction project. We have been briefed on the many special events that the staff plans and oversees. We have discussed the Parks, Open Space and Trails Master Plan and are now participating in the Comprehensive Plan update. It has been a pleasure serving on the PRSSAC and look forward to helping Broomfield maintain and grow these services.”

Karen Lechman: “My family and I have called Broomfield home for over 40 years. Serving on the Parks, Recreation and Senior Services Advisory Committee feels especially meaningful to me. I have seen firsthand how these services contribute to the sense of connection and belonging that make a community strong. Serving on the committee allows me to give back to a community that has meant so much to my family, listen to the voices of neighbors and help shape places and programs that make Broomfield an even better place to live.”

Chris Roarty: “I enjoy serving on the Parks, Recreation and Senior Services Advisory Committee because it provides an opportunity to learn about and contribute to services that have a direct impact on Broomfield residents. The committee offers valuable insight into the planning, maintenance and operation of our parks, recreation facilities, trails and senior programs. I appreciate the dedication of staff and enjoy bringing the perspective of an older adult to the discussion. It is rewarding to be part of a committee that helps support a high quality of life for residents of all ages.”