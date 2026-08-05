Trilogy Capital Group Appoints Carl B. Jones as President & Head of Capital Formation

Carl Jones President Of Trilogy Capital Group Trilogy Capital Group

Veteran Institutional Investor, Deep Technology Executive and Global Capital Markets Leader to Accelerate Trilogy’s Institutional Growth Strategy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy Capital Group , LLC (“Trilogy”), a private investment and strategic advisory firm specializing in capital formation, mergers and acquisitions and growth platform development, today announced the appointment of Carl B. Jones as President & Head of Capital Formation. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of Trilogy Capital Group.Jones joins Trilogy at a pivotal stage in the firm’s evolution as it expands its institutional capital relationships, strategic acquisition initiatives and private-to-public growth strategy. His appointment underscores Trilogy’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with executives who combine deep technical expertise, commercialization experience and institutional investment discipline to support the firm’s continued expansion.In his role as President & Head of Capital Formation, Jones will lead Trilogy’s institutional fundraising efforts and oversee strategic investor relationships, including family office engagement, institutional partnerships and investor syndication initiatives, while supporting the firm’s global capital markets activities and portfolio companies. Working closely with the executive leadership team, Jones will play a central role in expanding the firm’s capital base and positioning portfolio companies for long-term growth and successful public market transitions.“Carl brings an exceptionally rare combination of capabilities to Trilogy,” said Mr. Cervantes. “He understands technology, has firsthand experience commercializing innovation and possesses the institutional investment discipline required to evaluate, structure and scale growth companies. Carl’s leadership will strengthen our capital formation capabilities with institutional investors and family offices as we continue to scale Trilogy’s platform and execute on our private-to-public strategy. We are thrilled to welcome Carl to the team as we enter our next phase of growth.”With more than three decades of experience, Jones has built a career at the intersection of engineering, technology commercialization and institutional investing. Throughout his career he has consistently focused on identifying transformative technologies and helping scale and evolve innovative companies into durable enterprises. His multidisciplinary background enables him to evaluate businesses across scientific feasibility, intellectual property, commercialization, operational execution, strategic capital formation, governance and successful liquidity events.Jones was actively engaged in the technology investment ecosystem during the emergence of the modern Internet era, gaining firsthand insight into the evolution of semiconductors, computers, mobile phones, enterprise software, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, healthcare technologies and the early development of transformative Internet platforms. These experiences shaped his long-term investment philosophy around identifying technological inflection points, evaluating commercialization pathways and supporting innovative companies as they evolve from breakthrough ideas into scalable enterprises that created long-term shareholder value.Jones is the Founder and Managing Partner of Inhite Ventures, a deep-technology investment platform focused on artificial intelligence, healthcare innovation, semiconductor technologies and institutional investment strategies. He is also the founder of Jones Capital Investments, where he advises ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices and institutional investors on strategic capital allocation, private market investments, portfolio construction and long-term wealth creation. Across these initiatives, he has participated in investment and capital formation activities exceeding $200 million.“I am honored to join Trilogy Capital Group during such an exciting period of growth,” stated Carl B. Jones. “Trilogy has established a disciplined strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, operational excellence, institutional governance and long-term value creation. These principles closely align with my own investment philosophy. I look forward to expanding Trilogy’s relationships with institutional investors, family offices, sovereign capital and strategic partners while helping build resilient businesses capable of creating lasting shareholder value through disciplined execution, thoughtful capital formation and enduring institutional partnerships.”Jones’ professional network spans institutional investors, venture capital firms, private equity sponsors, sovereign investors, family offices, investment banks and strategic corporate partners throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Over the course of his career, Jones has developed extensive experience structuring cross-border investment syndicates and led complex capital transactions in support of innovative growth companies.Jones earned a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Florida, specializing in semiconductor technologies and completed advanced executive studies in Venture Capital and Private Equity at Columbia Business School. His engineering foundation continues to shape his investment methodology, enabling him to evaluate emerging technologies with scientific rigor while applying institutional capital allocation principles to support long-term value creation. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Jones maintains a lifelong commitment to health, fitness and longevity. He believes that continuous learning and long-term thinking are foundational to sustained leadership and enduring value creation for founders, investors and the organizations they build.Jones’ appointment reflects Trilogy’s continued investment in institutional infrastructure as the firm expands its private equity and capital formation platform. By combining technical expertise, disciplined investment processes, strategic partnerships and long-term capital relationships, Trilogy is strengthening its ability to identify, finance and scale innovative businesses across multiple industries.About Trilogy Capital GroupTrilogy Capital Group, LLC is a privately held investment and strategic advisory firm focused on capital formation, private equity, merchant banking, mergers and acquisitions and growth platform development. Trilogy’s portfolio companies represent innovative enterprises in various high-growth sectors, with an overriding commitment to sustainable market expansion, strategic acquisitions and creating long-term shareholder value. Trilogy Capital Group and its predecessor company, Trilogy Capital Partners, Inc., have been engaged in private equity, merchant banking, strategic communications and financial advisory services since 2002. For additional information, please visit: www.trilogy-capital.com ContactTrilogy Capital Group, LLC

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