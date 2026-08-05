SPECIAL MEETING of the Jefferson County Law Library Board of Trustees
Jefferson County Law Library Board of Trustees
Meeting Agenda
Thursday, August 6, 2026
12:00 p.m.
Superior Courtroom, Jefferson County Courthouse
1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend, WA 98368
AGENDA
Time Item
12:00 Welcome;
12:05 Review Board of Trustees membership status;
12:10 Approve minutes of previous meeting;
12:15 Adopt 2027 budget to recommend to BoCC;
12:35 Discuss Annual Report
12:50 Schedule next meeting — August 5, 2027
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