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SPECIAL MEETING of the Jefferson County Law Library Board of Trustees

Jefferson County Law Library Board of Trustees

Meeting Agenda

Thursday, August 6, 2026

12:00 p.m.

Superior Courtroom, Jefferson County Courthouse

1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend, WA 98368

 

AGENDA

Time               Item

 

12:00               Welcome;

12:05               Review Board of Trustees membership status;

12:10               Approve minutes of previous meeting;

12:15               Adopt 2027 budget to recommend to BoCC;

12:35               Discuss Annual Report

12:50               Schedule next meeting — August 5, 2027

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SPECIAL MEETING of the Jefferson County Law Library Board of Trustees

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