SPECIAL MEETING of the Jefferson County Law Library Board of Trustees

Jefferson County Law Library Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda Thursday, August 6, 2026 12:00 p.m. Superior Courtroom, Jefferson County Courthouse 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend, WA 98368 AGENDA Time Item 12:00 Welcome; 12:05 Review Board of Trustees membership status; 12:10 Approve minutes of previous meeting; 12:15 Adopt 2027 budget to recommend to BoCC; 12:35 Discuss Annual Report 12:50 Schedule next meeting — August 5, 2027

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