ROBERT H. PETROCELLLI JR NAMED TO FORBES | SHOOK BEST-IN-STATE FINANCIAL SECURITY PROFESSIONALS LIST 2026

New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Robert has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.” — Roberto Recine

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert H. Petrocelli Jr. from the South Florida General Office of New York Life has been listed on the 2026 Forbes | Shook Best-in-State Financial Security list. The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.A New York Life agent for 47 years, Mr. Petrocelli received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.“We are honored that Robert appears on this prestigious list,” said Roberto Recine, managing partner of the South Florida General Office. “New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Robert has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”Robert H. Petrocelli Jr. is a member of New York Life’s Advisory Board of directors and has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of South Carolina. Since 1979, he has specialized in holistic financial strategies for business owners, individuals, and families, with expertise in estate planning, business continuation planning, employee benefits, retirement planning, charitable planning, deferred compensation, and investment advisory services. He and his wife currently reside in Naples, Florida and Stamford, CT.Read more about the Forbes SHOOKResearch Top Financial Security Professionals list and the ranking methodology here ------SHOOK Disclosures The Forbes | SHOOKTop Financial Security Professionals and Best-In-State Financial Security Professionals rankings are the product of SHOOK Research, LLC's independent research and due diligence and its proprietary ranking methodology. The rankings are published and distributed by Forbes. Data as of December 31, 2025. Published by Forbes (July 2026).SHOOK Research's proprietary methodology and ranking algorithm incorporates in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each professional across criteria such as client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records, and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management, sales figures, and revenue generated for their firms. Financial Security Professional ("FSP") refers to those professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses.Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK Research's rankings are intended to help investors identify and evaluate financial services professionals and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The rankings are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement to hire any specific financial services professional. SHOOK Research does not assume any liability for actions taken based on the rankings.Neither SHOOK Research nor Forbes receives compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings. For a full description of SHOOK Research's methodology, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com . SHOOKis a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

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