Disney Legend Idina Menzel to Receive Young Artist Academy’s 'Impact on Youth' Award

Idina Menzel Young Artist Academy 47th Awards Young Artist Academy

August 16th at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, CA

The impact Idina Menzel has had on young audiences is immeasurable. Through her artistry and philanthropy she has encouraged them to dream bigger, believe in themselves, and embrace who they are.” — Young Artist Academy Chairman, Simon Barron

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Young Artist Academy™ has announced that Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and Disney Legend Idina Menzel will receive the prestigious Special Merit Award: Impact on Youth during the 47th Annual Young Artist Academy ™ Awards, taking place Sunday, August 16, 2026, at the historic Directors Guild of America in Hollywood.For nearly three decades, Menzel has inspired audiences around the world through unforgettable performances on Broadway, in film, television, and music. To millions of young people, she is best known as the voice of Queen Elsa in Disney’s Frozen franchise, whose anthem “Let It Go” has become one of the most recognizable and empowering songs of a generation. Her groundbreaking work as the original Elphaba in Wicked has likewise inspired countless aspiring performers to embrace authenticity, resilience, and self-confidence.Beyond the stage and screen, Menzel has dedicated herself to uplifting young people through arts education and mentorship. As co-founder of A BroaderWay Foundation, she has helped provide youth with opportunities to discover confidence, creativity, and their own voices through the performing arts. Earlier this year, the organization expanded its impact through a collaborative youth initiative that raised more than $1 million to support arts-based programming for foster youth.The Young Artist Academy’s Impact on Youth Special Merit Award recognizes individuals whose careers and personal commitment have positively influenced and inspired young people through entertainment, education, advocacy, or service.What: Young Artist Academy™ 47th AwardsWhen: August 16, 2026, 5:00pmWhere: Directors Guild of America, Hollywood CAFor tickets and event information:About The Young Artist Academy™The Young Artist Academy™ celebrates exceptional achievements by young performers in film, television, streaming, theater, music, and digital media, while honoring distinguished artists whose work continues to inspire the next generation of storytellers.1. Founded in 1978 by Golden Globes Executive Maureen Dragone, the Young Artist Academy™ is committed to year-round entertainment education - protecting and mentoring young performers. The nonprofit organization produces Hollywood's first and longest-running youth entertainment awards.2. The academy welcomed new governorship in 2017; it remains a leader in compliance, transparency and a champion of child entertainer rights/protections (Coogan Law, Child Performer Protection Act, Sight & Sound Mandates, Krekorian Talent Services Bond).3. Affectionately called the "Youth Oscars" by Huffington Post, it is Hollywood’s only youth awards structured similarly to its larger counterparts (Emmys, Grammys and Oscars), complete with academy Membership and Peer Voting.4. The Young Artist Academy™ recognizes exceptional international talent ages 5-18, competing in separate “Young” and “Teen” categories for fairness. Adult talent and alumni are also recognized for making a meaningful world/entertainment impact, especially on younger generations.

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