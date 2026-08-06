Global Dot Logistics Inc. Reports H1 2026 Revenue of $14.5M and Doubles Sambular Profit; Advances IPO Audit Readiness

Global Dot Logistics Inc. ("GDL") highlights strong operating scale across its logistics segments, improved profitability and tangible progress toward an IPO.

Livento Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVG)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GDL, subsidiary of Livento Group, Inc., reported aggregate gross branch revenue of $14.53 million** for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (unaudited, pre-elimination). June marked the strongest month of the half, with revenue reaching **$2.78 million, a 13.0% sequential increase driven primarily by a 21.7% surge in Truck Line operations.Key Business Highlights:Strong Operating Scale: H1 revenue comprised $8.72 million ** from freight Brokerage and ** $5.81 million from asset-based Truck Line. Truck Line represented 43.7% of June's revenue, up from 36.8% in January, reflecting a strategic shift toward higher-margin owned capacity.Sambular Profitability More Than Doubles: GDL's Czech subsidiary, Sambular, reported H1 net profit of ** $189,000 (CZK 3.94M) ** , more than double its full-year 2025 result of $85,000. Management attributed this to improved margins, disciplined cost controls, and a selective project mix. The equity ratio improved from 7.0% to 12.5%. IPO Auditor Selected: The Company completed its auditor-selection process in July 2026 (post cut-off), a critical milestone in its financial reporting and IPO-readiness workstream.Strong July Momentum (Subsequent Event): Post-period, ALCS reported July revenue of $2.91 million**, up 39% year-over-year, with load volume up 29% and active trucks up 48%.H2 Priorities: Management’s near-term focus remains on advancing audit readiness following the auditor selection, maintaining Sambular's cost discipline, and scaling Truck Line growth while closely protecting Brokerage margins (which compressed to 8.1% in July from 9.1% a year earlier).

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