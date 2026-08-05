High Turnout for Party Elections and Amendments on Aug. 4

St. Charles County voters turned out in big numbers for the August primary.

Over 106,000 voters (36%) turned out in St. Charles County to make their voices heard in Aug. 4 primary nominations and statewide amendments. That’s a leap up from the last August primary in 2024, which saw just under 72,000 (24%) of voters turn out.

“The turnout was a little lower than I was expecting, but still 10% higher than the traditional turnout for August elections,” says Kurt Bahr, Director of the St. Charles County Election Authority.

Headlining this year’s election were four statewide constitutional amendments, as well as contested primaries for several County government offices. Historically, the winners of the Republican primary nominations are heavily favored to win county-level offices come the November general election, making the August primaries a key moment for voter participation.

Nomination results for County government offices and all ballot issues are listed below. Primary results for other offices can be viewed on our election results page.

Official election results will be reported by Aug. 18 after the Election Authority has conducted the hand count audit, reviewed and counted provisional ballots, and convened the verification board to review all the election results.

Big draw to vote early



Ahead of Election Day, thousands of voters took advantage of options to cast their ballots early. Particularly popular was the two-week “no excuse” absentee voting period, when ballots can be cast early at select locations without needing to explain why the voter won’t be present on Election Day.

The “no excuse” period had an average turnout of almost 1,500 voters per day (16,200 total) across three locations, according to Elections Director Kurt Bahr.

That compares to less than 100 daily voters (1,022 total) during the longer, more restricted, traditional absentee voting period (starting six weeks before elections) when poll-goers had to give a reason they can’t come out on Aug. 4.

The Election Authority also mailed out just under 2,200 ballots for verified voters to participate by mail.

In all, absentee votes submitted before Election Day were more than double compared to 2024, the first year no-excuse absentee voting was available for August primaries. Bahr says the higher proportion of absentee ballots might signal a long-term shift in voting patterns.

“I think we’re seeing a reset where the two-week absentee period is becoming the new norm for a segment of voters,” Bahr says. “Whether that segment stays small, or continues to grow, that will be something only time will tell.”

Photo caption: Voters at St. Charles West High School on Election Day, Aug. 4, 2026.

Unofficial Election Results — County Offices

County Executive (Republican)

Jason Law — 11,620

Arnie C. “AC” Dienoff — 874

Bill Eigel — 19,208

Steve Ehlmann — 28,993

County Executive (Democrat)

Director of Elections (Republican)

Jen Olson — 18,529

Kurt Bahr — 37,713

Director of Elections (Libertarian)

Carl Hermann Freese — 478

Recorder of Deeds (Republican)

Prosecuting Attorney (Republican)

Joseph G. McCulloch — 45,722

Collector of Revenue (Republican)

Michelle D. McBride — 41,030

Erica Bridges — 15,132

Sheriff (Republican)

County Assessor (Republican)

County Council, District 1 (Republican)

County Council, District 3 (Republican)

Annette Sieve — 2,564

Mike Elam — 5,381

County Council, District 5 (Republican)

Terry Hollander — 5,306

Judi Gambino — 2,207

County Council, District 7 (Republican)

Tim Baker — 5,955

James Ploudre — 1,742

County Council, District 7 (Democrat)

Monica Balestreri — 4,376

Unofficial Election Results — Amendments (and One Ballot Issue)

Constitutional Amendment 1 (Renewal of sales tax for state parks, historic sites, and soil & water conservation)

Yes — 85,626 County; 1,141,865 statewide

No — 19,276 County; 245,778 statewide

Constitutional Amendment 2 (Requiring charter counties to have an elected assessor)

Yes — 81,780 County; 1,042,413 statewide

No — 20,417 County; 312,713 statewide

Constitutional Amendment 4 (Modifying requirements for constitutional amendments via initiative petition)

Yes — 24,389 County; 275,040 statewide

No — 81,556 County; 1,122,748 statewide

Constitutional Amendment 5 (Eliminating the state income tax and removing limits on certain other taxes)

Yes — 22,599 County; 233,309 statewide

No — 83,372 County; 1,165,085 statewide

Wentzville School District Proposition O ($185 million bond issue)