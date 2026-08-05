Davie County woman accused of filing multiple false medical insurance claims

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Melissa Lynn Mountzoures, 54, of 5517 Cedar Lake Road, Jonesville. Mountzoures has been charged with seven counts of insurance fraud, 17 counts of forgery, 17 counts of uttering a forged instrument and one count of obtaining property by false pretense, all felonies.

Special agents with the North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division accuse Mountzoures of creating multiple fraudulent receipts for doctors’ visits that did not occur and submitting the false receipts to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for reimbursement. The offenses occurred between Feb. 7, 2019, and Nov. 24, 2025. The receipts totaled $123,056.27.

Mountzoures turned herself in to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office on July 29 and was released under a $42,000 secured bond. She is due in Davie County District Court on Aug. 27.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “We cannot turn a blind eye to a crime that syphons billions of dollars from taxpayers each year. Insurance fraud must be reported to help hold down future rate increases.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.