Traffic Alert: Section of Route 623 to close for emergency pipe replacement in Henry County

SALEM – Beginning Monday, August 10, a section of Route 623 (Deer Haven Drive) in Henry County will close for an emergency pipe replacement. The pipe was damaged during recent heavy rainfall.

The closure is located on Deer Haven Drive approximately 0.25 mile north of its western entrance off Route 57 (Chatham Road). Through traffic will need to follow the signed detour by entering Deer Haven Drive at its eastern entrance off Chatham Road.

Residents will have access to their homes on either side of the closure. Drivers should pay attention to message boards in the area.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, August 21, weather permitting.

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