DataMeds AI to be Featured In-Person on Fox Business' Claman Countdown to Introduce "Health Lives Here"

Initiative with NFL Alumni Health is aimed at improving rural healthcare access by powering Health Lives Here consumer app that integrates Einstein AI with independent pharmacies and proprietary patient engagement tools DataMeds AI and NFL Alumni Health are advancing the Health Lives Here initiative, combining AI, wearable technology, telemedicine, and pharmacy networks to improve healthcare outcomes.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

We could not be more pleased with the enthusiasm we have from NFLAH around Health Lives Here.” — Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," the "Company" or "DataMEDS"), a Health IT company leveraging its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx™ and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain™ to provide integrated solutions for the compliant monetization of health data by market participants, today announced that Interim Co-CEO Gerald Commissiong will be featured with a marquee NFL Hall of Famer with a significant social media following during segment on the Fox Business show "Claman Countdown" between 3pm and 4pm ET on August 5, 2026 to introduce the "Health Lives Here" initiative being advanced by the Company and National Football League Alumni Health ("NFLAH") to help improve rural access to healthcare. Health Lives Here is leveraging a subset of Company subsidiary Corexa Health's 6,500+ independent pharmacy network as physical vessels to for ongoing consumer education, emerging healthcare data capture technologies such as wearables and consumer applications, proprietary Tollo Health medical foods and supplements, and its Einstein artificial intelligence (AI) to drive improvements in healthcare outcomes.DataMeds AI, Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s in-depth profile at: https://b2idigital.com/datameds-ai-inc-1 "We could not be more pleased with the enthusiasm we have from NFLAH around Health Lives Here," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "With a rich history of serving the independent pharmacy community nationwide, we can leverage those deep relationships as we retool our pharmacy offering and expand our customer base to include the other key stakeholders in rural healthcare. As we integrate telemedicine into our offering around the upcoming launch of our Health Lives Here consumer application, while also beginning to distribute proprietary Tollo Health medical foods and dietary supplements to pharmacists, physicians, and other healthcare providers seeing patients for weight loss therapies or Long COVID, we see tremendous potential for our products together with our technology solution to help rural communities."Mr. Commissiong continued, "Acquiring, curating and analyzing the data generated from electronic health records together with wearables and prompted wellness feedback within the Health Lives Here app will provide a unique patient experience where patients will be able to exert greater control over their health data, and ensure that it is curated in such a way to maximize that patient's next physician visit. We believe this is also exactly the type of data that biopharmaceutical manufacturers are looking for. By reducing the time it takes for physicians to get the patient's most up-to-date health snapshot using AI, physicians will have more objective data to make more informed recommendations for their patients, especially those with complex medical conditions such as Long COVID."About DataMeds AI, Inc.DataMeds AI, Inc. (formerly Wellgistics Health) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMeds AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx™ and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain™ into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy and pharmacy services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in Tollo Health, LLC, and the anticipated timing, structure, terms and completion of that transaction; the scope and nature of the Company's existing commercial and distribution relationships with Tollo Health, LLC, including through the Company's Corexa Health subsidiary, and whether such relationships are distinct from, or contingent upon, the proposed acquisition referenced above; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the Company's proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in Tollo Health, LLC may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all, including because the parties have not yet executed definitive agreements; the risk that the proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all; the risk that closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived; risks related to integrating multiple businesses, technologies and platforms; risks related to the development, commercialization, adoption, scalability and regulatory treatment of artificial intelligence, blockchain-enabled data management, telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device and digital health technologies; risks related to the regulatory classification and marketing claims applicable to dietary supplements and medical foods, including Tollovid and Galectovid; the risk that the Company's existing commercial or distribution relationships with Tollo Health, LLC are distinct from, and not contingent upon, the proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in Tollo Health, LLC described above, and that such existing relationships should not be assumed to reflect the completion, terms, or timing of that proposed acquisition; the risk that one or more of the Company's officers, directors, employees or other affiliates may have an existing or potential ownership, employment, consulting, board or other financial interest in Tollo Health, LLC, which could give rise to actual or potential conflicts of interest in connection with the Company's relationship with, and proposed acquisition of, Tollo Health, LLC; risks related to healthcare privacy, cybersecurity, data ownership, data monetization and compliance with applicable healthcare, pharmacy, consumer protection, data protection and securities laws; risks related to the Company's liquidity, capital resources, indebtedness, dilution, outstanding securities, registration statements and ability to raise additional capital; risks related to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; market, regulatory, competitive and operational risks affecting the healthcare, pharmacy, pharmaceutical distribution, artificial intelligence, technology and digital asset sectors; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.DataMeds AI Media Contact:James Lambert, Vice PresidentRubenstein Public RelationsPhone: 212.805.3024Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.comDataMeds AI Investor Contact:Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.comAdditional Contact:

DataMeds AI Interim Co-CEO Gerald Commissiong appears on Fox Business’ Claman Countdown

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