THE GROWING TREND TOWARD FLA. COURTS REQUIRING MED MAL CLAIMANTS TO PROVIDE DETAILED PRESUIT AFFIDAVITS IN ORDER TO BRING A LAWSUIT

Annie Mayne "Hopefully, other judges around the state will read this order and make the same determination or ruling that this judge did, not only in emergency room settings, but simply just in any healthcare setting, and determine that this Medicaid cap just doesn’t make sense," said plaintiff's attorney, Adam Hecht of Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley.

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