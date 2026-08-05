UM Health Sciences Summer Camp inspires secondary school students to explore life sciences

MACAU, August 5 - The Faculty of Medicine (FMD) (formerly the Faculty of Health Sciences) at the University of Macau (UM) organised two sessions of the Health Sciences Summer Camp, attracting more than 70 senior secondary school students from 35 schools across Macao. Through a combination of theoretical learning and hands-on laboratory experience, the camps enabled participants to learn more about cutting-edge knowledge and research techniques in biomedical sciences, and sparked their interest in scientific research and innovation as they explored the mysteries of life sciences.

At the opening ceremony, Interim Associate Dean Shen Hanming and Interim Assistant Dean Di Lijun welcomed the participants to their journey as ‘biological detectives’. They encouraged them to make the most of this learning opportunity by thinking critically, asking questions, and discovering the excitement of scientific research through hands-on experience. During the camps, Prof Terence Poon Chuen Wai provided an overview of the core concepts, development trends, and innovative technologies in the field of biomedical sciences, and discussed the faculty’s latest research achievements. This gave the participants a deeper understanding of how life sciences research contributes to the development of the medical and healthcare industries.

The summer camps offered a wide range of activities, covering topics such as basic biomedical knowledge, recent research developments, and the practical applications of related technologies in medical research. These included precise pipetting training, creating cells that produce fluorescent proteins, forensic DNA identification, gene sequence alignment, AlphaFold AI demonstration, pharmaceutical ingredient identification, and visiting advanced core research facilities. Under the guidance of faculty members and research teams, participants conducted a variety of laboratory experiments independently. Through observation, analysis, and hands-on practice, participants deepened their understanding of scientific principles and gained first-hand experience of the rigour, precision, and innovative thinking required for scientific research.

Choi Chi In, a student from the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School, said that the summer camp provided him with an early opportunity to learn more about life sciences and think about his future studies and career path. He added that the UM professors explained complex concepts in a clear and engaging way, which helped him better understand key ideas in life sciences and related research.

Chan Sin Ieng, a student from Pooi To Middle School, said that she was most impressed by the laboratory’s strict standards and attention to aseptic techniques. Through the hands-on experiments, she learned how to use micropipettes correctly and how to measure extremely small sample volumes accurately. The experience made her realise the importance of precision and rigour in scientific research.

UM’s Health Sciences Summer Camp provides local secondary school students with an opportunity to experience scientific research firsthand. Through immersive learning experiences, participants gain insights into the latest developments and applications in biomedical sciences, while developing scientific thinking and a spirit of exploration. The camp also aims to inspire more young people to pursue studies and careers in scientific research, helping cultivate the next generation of researchers in life sciences and healthcare.