Mayor Deegan Launches Interactive “Promises Made, Promises Kept, What’s Next” Webpage

New online resource highlights the Deegan administration’s progress on promises made during consolidation and outlines what’s next for Jacksonville

Mayor Donna Deegan today launched “Promises Made, Promises Kept, What’s Next,” a new interactive webpage providing Jacksonville residents with a clear, accessible way to explore the commitments her administration has made, the progress delivered to date, and the priorities guiding the city’s future.

The interactive webpage reflects the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and accessibility, giving residents an easy-to-navigate resource for tracking promises made, milestones achieved, and the work still ahead. Residents can explore accomplishments across the administration’s key priorities while learning what’s next for Jacksonville.

“When I ran for mayor, I made a promise that every person and every neighborhood would have a voice in Jacksonville’s future,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “This interactive webpage gives residents an honest accounting of the progress we’ve made together while recognizing there is still important work ahead. We are keeping our promises, delivering real results, and building a city where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Since taking office, the Deegan administration has worked with the Jacksonville City Council, constitutional officers, community organizations, businesses, and residents to move major priorities from vision to action. The interactive experience allows users to explore progress by commitment area and see how initiatives are improving neighborhoods throughout Jacksonville. The webpage highlights efforts to:

The Promises Kept section of the interactive webpage highlights the progress the Deegan administration has made in delivering on its commitments to Jacksonville residents since taking office in 2023. Residents can explore investments and accomplishments across the city, including expanded affordable housing, improved infrastructure, support for local businesses, and targeted reinvestment in Jacksonville’s urban core and consolidated districts. The section showcases how these efforts are creating safer, stronger, and more connected neighborhoods while reinforcing the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering meaningful results for the people of Jacksonville.

The “What’s Next” section outlines the administration’s FY2026-27 Proposed Budget, building on successful investments that have already strengthened Jacksonville. Future funding continues

expanding public safety, housing, infrastructure, and community programs while maintaining the City's strong financial position.

“Progress is not measured by promises alone,” Mayor Deegan said. “It is measured by safer neighborhoods, smoother roads, stronger families, more opportunities, and a city government that residents can trust to deliver. We’ve accomplished a great deal together, and we’re just getting started.” Residents can visit the interactive “Promises Made, Promises Kept, What’s Next” webpage to explore the administration’s accomplishments and learn more about the work ahead.