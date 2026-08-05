Guilford County Animal Services Seeks Foster Families, Donations, Adopters for 700 Animals

Guilford County Animal Services (GCAS) is currently caring for more than 700 animals, one of the highest point-in-time animal populations in the facility’s history, impacting the department's resources.

Due to the overwhelming number of animals in care, the shelter is experiencing extended wait times of two to three hours for individuals bringing in owner surrenders. This temporary delay ensures that each animal receives proper intake evaluation, medical attention, and safe housing.

"Our team is working tirelessly to provide the best care possible," said Jorge Ortega, GCAS Director. "The sheer volume of animals means we must prioritize their immediate needs and safety. We’re asking for the community’s patience and support during this challenging time. Just in June and July, GCAS received approximately 1,500 dogs and cats.”

How the public can help:

Foster an animal to free up space

Donate supplies or funds

Share adoptable animals on social media

Reclaim lost pets promptly

For more information, visit the Guilford County Animal Services website or call (336) 641-3400.