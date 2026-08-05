Kyle and Molly Bates, Their Three Corporations, and Peyton Love Indicted for $14.6 Million of Medicaid Fraud

August 4, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, a Grand Jury indicted Kyle Bates, Molly Bates, Peyton Love, Heritage Assisted Living Home LLC, Heritage Home LLC, and Alaska Life Group Home LLC for multiple counts of Scheme to Defraud, Theft in the First Degree, Medical Assistance Fraud and a single count of Falsifying Business Records. Kyle and Molly Bates have also been charged with Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree.

Between July 18, 2019, and Nov. 25, 2025, Kyle and Molly Bates owned two group homes (Heritage Assisted Living Home LLC and Heritage Home LLC) which they ran with the assistance of Peyton Love. In 2024, Kyle and Molly created a new LLC, Alaska Life Group Home LLC.

A joint investigation by the FBI and Medicaid Fraud Control Unit discovered that many of the services that were billed by Heritage Assisted Living Home LLC and Heritage Home LLC were allegedly either not provided, not adequately staffed, or not adequately documented. Subsequent investigation, with the assistance of the Alaska Department of Health, Division of Senior and Disability Services, also discovered that the entities were allegedly operating without an approved program administrator.

Investigators discovered that after the former program administrator quit and moved out of state in 2019, Molly and Kyle Bates allegedly impersonated her and misrepresented her employment to the Alaska Department of Health. Operations allegedly continued without an approved program administrator until Nov. 25, 2025. During this time, Kyle and Molly Bates allegedly forged signatures, took training courses in the former administrator’s name, submitted documents claiming the former administrator was still an employee and lied on their certification applications to Medicaid.

Kyle and Molly Bates and their co-defendants are alleged to have fraudulently billed $14,694,800.47 to the Alaska Medicaid Program between July 2019 and Nov. 2025.

Arraignments on the indictment are scheduled for Aug. 6, 2026.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

*The Alaska MFCU is part of the Alaska Department of Law and is located in Anchorage. It is responsible for investigating and prosecuting Medicaid fraud, abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of patients in any facility that accepts Medicaid funds. The unit is 75% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,979,808 for FY 2026. The remaining 25%, totaling $659,934, is funded by the State of Alaska. Citizens with information about suspected medical assistance fraud, patient abuse or neglect are encouraged to use the Alaska MFCU online complaint form or to contact the unit at (907) 269-6279.

CONTACT: Heather Dyreng, Assistant Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at (907) 269-6297.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.