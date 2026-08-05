DEQ releases new online permit process for mining applications

Mining permit applications can now be processed electronically through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's (DEQ) AccessDEQ portal, marking another step forward in the digitization of application processes across the Department.

Prior to this change, mining permit applications were delivered in multiple formats, often relying on postal mail to process information.

“Protecting our environment and strengthening our economy go hand in hand. DEQ's Permit Transformation Program helps us do both by moving paper-based processes to modern, online, and interactive applications,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “Access to digital permits isn’t just a convenience. It’s a critical tool that helps businesses advance projects quicker, supporting the economy and ultimately improving the quality of life for North Carolina families.”

DEQ processes roughly 40,000 permits a year, a labor-intensive workload for staff and applicants. As of August 2026, DEQ can electronically process approximately 54% of permit applications.

Online applications enhance efficiency of the permitting process and provide transparency. The online system allows applicants to track their status, submit payments, upload documents and view notifications. Documents are also connected to DEQ’s available online records, giving applicants quick access to relevant information.

“The ability to process mining permits electronically makes the process more efficient for our stakeholders as well as our staff,” said Toby Vinson, Director of the Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR). “The increased transparency means mining applicants always know where their permit applications stand as they go through the application process.”

Clients can apply for a mining permit through the AccessDEQ portal. To learn more about the online application process, please visit DEQ’s AccessDEQ webpage.