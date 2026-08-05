Irwin & Irwin Congratulates Jackie Uberin on Selection to the 2027 Rising Stars List

Jaquelina “Jackie” Uberin

Orange County family law attorney recognized through the Super Lawyers peer-informed selection process

Jackie approaches every case with careful preparation, sound judgment, and a clear understanding of what families face during difficult legal disputes.” — Mark Irwin

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irwin & Irwin is pleased to announce that attorney Jaquelina “Jackie” Uberin has been selected to the 2027 Rising Stars list for her work in family law.The Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state. Candidates must be 40 years old or younger or have practiced law for 10 years or less. Attorneys are evaluated through a multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Candidates are reviewed based on indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition.“Jackie approaches every case with careful preparation, sound judgment, and a clear understanding of what families face during difficult legal disputes,” said Irwin & Irwin founding attorney Mark Irwin. “We are proud of her work and pleased to see her recognized through the Rising Stars selection process.”Uberin represents clients in marital dissolution, child custody and visitation, parentage, domestic violence restraining orders, and other California family law matters. Her work often involves cases with substantial financial concerns, high-conflict parenting disputes, or emotionally difficult circumstances.She has completed the National Family Law Trial Institute program, along with its Advanced Child Custody and Advanced Business Valuation courses. These programs focus on courtroom preparation and issues that commonly arise in contested family law proceedings.Uberin earned her Juris Doctor from Western State College of Law, graduating cum laude and earning a Family Law Practice Certificate. During law school, she served as president of the Family Law Association and the Latino Student Bar Association and participated on the Honors Moot Court Team. She earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from Chapman University.About Irwin & IrwinIrwin & Irwin is a family law firm located in Fullerton, California. The firm practices exclusively family law and represents clients in divorce, minors counsel matters, child custody, support, property division, domestic violence restraining orders, parentage actions, and other California family law proceedings. The firm serves clients in Fullerton and throughout Orange County.For more information about Jackie Uberin or Irwin & Irwin, visit the firm’s website: https://www.irwinirwin.com/

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