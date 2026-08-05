DEQ State Energy Office to hold public hearing on Weatherization Assistance Program annual plan

The NC Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) State Energy Office (SEO) will hold a public hearing on Aug. 17 to accept public comments on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s Annual State Plan. The plan describes the administration of the program for Fiscal Year 2027, as required by federal regulations. Members of the public are invited to attend in person or online.

The Weatherization Assistance Program saves North Carolinians energy, reduces utility bills and increases home comfort and safety. The program provides free weatherization services for income-eligible households.

DEQ will also receive comments on the accompanying revised Training and Technical Assistance Plan, Health and Safety Plan, and Weatherization Installation Standard Work Specifications.

Public comments can also be mailed to the DEQ Weatherization Assistance Program, 1613 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1613, or emailed to seo.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov, with “2026 Weatherization Comment” in the subject line.

The public comment period is open beginning Aug. 5, 2026, through Aug. 19, 2026. To be included in the hearing record, all comments must be postmarked, emailed or received by SEO (if delivered in person) no later than Aug. 19, 2026.

Event: Public hearing on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s Annual State Plan

When: Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, 1 p.m.

Where: DEQ Green Square Office Building, Training Room #1210, 217 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Join via Webex: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=ma6f4f2a254013b127dbc2e4d0019341b

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2437 147 5395

Meeting Password: weatherization (93284374 when dialing from a phone)

Join by telephone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll, +1-904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)