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Statement of the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics Regarding Representative Max Miller

Pursuant to Committee Rule 7, the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics (Committee) determined to release the following statement:

The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), is reviewing allegations that Representative Max Miller may have engaged in domestic violence and abuse or illegal drug use in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct.

The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.  No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules.

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Statement of the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics Regarding Representative Max Miller

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