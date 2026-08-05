Public Hearing: Chapter 11 Scallop Fishing Season for 2026-2027

Date: August 27, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. Location: DMR Conference Room 118, Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta ME and Remote via Microsoft Teams Town: Augusta

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.