Public Hearing: Chapter 11 Scallop Fishing Season for 2026-2027
Date: August 27, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Location: DMR Conference Room 118, Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta ME and Remote via Microsoft Teams
Town: Augusta
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