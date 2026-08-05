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Public Hearing: Chapter 11 Scallop Fishing Season for 2026-2027

Date: August 27, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: DMR Conference Room 118, Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta ME and Remote via Microsoft Teams

Town: Augusta

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Public Hearing: Chapter 11 Scallop Fishing Season for 2026-2027

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