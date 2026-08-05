Time: 5:00 p.m.

Public Hearing - Chapter 11 Scallop Fishing Season for 2026-2027 Date: August 25, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. Location: Machias Bank Community Room, 4 Center Street, Machias, ME Town: Machias A copy of the Notice of Agency Rulemaking Proposal can be found on the DMR website.

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