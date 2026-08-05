Weber receives Minnesota Legacy Award from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities

State Sen. Bill Weber (R-Luverne) has been named a recipient of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities' (CGMC) Minnesota Legacy Award. The award recognizes retiring legislators who have demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Greater Minnesota and made extraordinary contributions throughout their careers. Weber received the award during the CGMC’s Legislative Awards dinner on July 23 in New Ulm as part of its annual summer conference.

“I have never forgotten my years in local government, and they have shaped the way I have served in the Legislature,” said Weber. “I appreciate CGMC's recognition and their work on behalf of Greater Minnesota.”

Before his election to the Senate, Weber spent many years in local government, serving on the Luverne City Council and as mayor. Throughout his career, Weber never lost the perspective he gained as a local official and brought that experience to the Legislature, where he became a longtime leader on property taxes and Local Government Aid. His accessibility and concern for communities throughout the state earned him multiple CGMC recognitions, and his partnership with CGMC and communities across Minnesota will be missed.

“There is no debating that this year’s award winners have shown an unwavering commitment to Greater Minnesota,” said CGMC Executive Director Bradley Peterson. “Each and every one has put their best foot forward and stepped up for the needs of our cities, consistently advocating for solutions to address the issues facing our communities. These recipients are the epitome of civic leadership, and our Coalition is beyond grateful for each of their hard work and dedication.”

The CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.