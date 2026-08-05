Weber recognized as a 2026 Legislator of Distinction by the League of Minnesota Cities

The League of Minnesota Cities (LMC) recently recognized Senator Bill Weber (R-Luverne) as a 2026 Legislator of Distinction. This award is presented to legislators who aided the efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session.

Throughout the 2026 legislative session, Weber worked closely with League staff and city officials on issues affecting local governments. The League appreciates his strong advocacy for cities, particularly on environmental regulations and state support for local programs and infrastructure. Weber and his staff remained consistently accessible throughout the session, sought out city perspectives, and worked collaboratively to address concerns affecting Minnesota communities.

“I am grateful to receive this award from the League of Minnesota Cities,” said Weber. “Serving in the Legislature has been an honor of a lifetime, and I have always believed that the best solutions come from listening to the people and local leaders who know their communities best.”

Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.

To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:

Be generally accessible to League representatives

Seek input on issues important to cities

Listen to League concerns and thoughtfully consider information provided by the League

Sponsor and/or support League initiatives

Advocate for the interests of Minnesota cities

Demonstrate the value of strong partnerships between the state and cities

The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 members through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services.