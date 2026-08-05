DCMA accelerates Blue List process

MANCHESTER, N.H.–With the rapid development and integration of unmanned systems into the inventories and formations of America’s warfighters well under way, validating as many sources as possible remains a [high priority for the War Department](https://www.war.gov/Spotlights/Drone-Dominance/).

Defense Contract Management Agency’s Unmanned Systems-Experimental contract management office provided key assistance to a vendor and enabled a smooth ascension to the [Blue List](https://bluelist.appsplatformportals.us/).

Paul Ginsburg, a program manager for the vendor, said that the company had submitted an initial packet for the Blue List in September 2025.

“It was communicated to us that we were one of the first companies to utilize the third party assessor program under the transition to DCMA,” Ginsburg said.

Under the current policy, one way for a vendor to join the Blue List is to submit a checklist packet to the Blue List portal. The vendor then contracts with a Recognized Assessor that conducts an evaluation of the vendor and the system and/or components for compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act. That vendor may then be added to the Blue List based on the report they submit through the Blue List portal by the Recognized Assessor.

The [Blue List](https://bluelist.appsplatformportals.us/) is an aggregated list of compliant unmanned systems and components approved for purchase and operation by the Department of War. The Blue List was transferred to DCMA from the [Defense Innovation Unit](https://www.diu.mil/) in 2025 and takes a holistic approach to continuously and rapidly vet commercial UAS technology for DOW.

During the transition from DIU to DCMA, Ginsburg said it became clear to the vendor that the refreshed process would be more transparent and conversational.

“There were a few compliance-specific components we were unsure of, and both Recognized Assessor and DCMA were able to clarify these within days,” Ginsburg said. “Throughout the process, technical compliance specifications became clearer to us.”

Ginsburg said DCMA was responsive throughout the process.

“We appreciate the personal availability of the government’s team,” Ginsburg said.

Ginsburg said being on the Blue List sends a signal to customers that they are a stable company, invested in the future of US-based manufacturing.

“Blue List increases sales volume,” he said. “It is the cleanest and simplest way to guarantee to a customer that you are compliant.”