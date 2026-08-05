U.S. Army Soldier Wins 2026 USPSA Multigun Nationals; Teammate and Veteran Add Division Wins

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — The 2026 Federal U.S. Practical Shooting Association Multigun Nationals, held July 17–19 at the Forest Lake Sportsmen’s Club, brought together one of the strongest championship fields in recent memory. The match delivered a demanding, high‑caliber test across 12 stages designed to challenge every aspect of marksmanship proficiency.

The championship featured 125 competitors spread across eight squads in a three‑day morning/afternoon rotation to ensure consistent conditions for all shooters. The course of fire showcased hallmark Forest Lake challenges: technical Midwestern Bay stages requiring precision and movement, half‑size rifle targets that forced disciplined shot placement, returning shotgun jungle runs, and a round count of just under 250 per gun that balanced endurance with accuracy.

Sgt. Jon Wiedell Takes Open Division and High Overall

Sgt. Jon Wiedell of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit delivered a commanding performance, earning first place in the Open Division and securing High Overall across the entire field of competitors. Wiedell completed the 12‑stage match with 2,801.3232 points, finishing 31.6572 points ahead of the next Open Division competitor.

His match was defined by consistency and control. The Fort Benning Soldier won six stages and placed second on five others, leaving only one stage outside the top two. His precision on technical bays, long‑range rifle arrays and high‑speed shotgun sequences placed him ahead of a formidable Open super squad that included Varick Beise, Joe Farewell, Brian Nelson and Rich Franco.

Wiedell said the match rewarded shooters who could manage complexity across all three guns. “There is nothing more fun than crushing an incredibly technical stage that has three guns all working together,” he said.

Staff Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz Wins Tactical Division

Staff Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz added another USAMU victory by securing first place in the Tactical Division, one of the most demanding categories due to its stricter equipment rules and emphasis on marksmanship fundamentals.

Staskiewicz finished with 2,736.4091 points, edging out the next competitor by just 8.7238 points — a margin that underscored the precision and discipline required in the division’s more restrictive equipment environment. Staskiewicz said that success in Tactical Division carries particular importance because it demonstrates mastery of the same equipment profiles and marksmanship fundamentals used by elite military units (who the Action Shooting Team often trains), strengthening the credibility of the instruction he provides. He explained that competing under Tactical rules allows him to showcase the same disciplined execution he teaches in advanced military training environments.

“When I compete in Tactical, I’m validating our instruction in real time. Every stage is a chance to show that the techniques we give to America’s most capable forces hold up when the problems get complex and the margin for error gets razor thin.”

Staskiewicz also highlighted the significance of his teammate’s performance.

“Watching Wiedell take Open and High Overall was outstanding. His win reinforces that across divisions — whether you’re running Tactical gear or the full Open setup — our team is proving that USAMU training produces results at the highest levels.”

His disciplined execution across rifle, pistol and shotgun reinforced USAMU’s depth of talent in multigun competition and the unit’s ability to produce instructors who excel under pressure.

Daniel Horner Returns to the Podium

The championship also featured a standout performance from Daniel Horner, a former USAMU Soldier and one of the most decorated multigun competitors in the sport’s history. Now a professional shooter with Sig Sauer, Horner claimed first place in the Modified Division, earning what is now his 15th national title.

For many in the action shooting community, Horner’s win carried special significance. As a veteran of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, he helped shape modern multigun competition through more than a decade of innovation, instruction and championship‑level performance. His return to the top of the podium at Forest Lake highlighted both his enduring skill and the lasting influence of USAMU training on the sport.

USAMU Excellence on the National Stage

The combined achievements of Wiedell, Staskiewicz and Horner underscored the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s legacy of producing world‑class competitors. Their victories also reflect the broader purpose of USAMU’s Action Shooting Team — a mission that extends far beyond competition.

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Workman, Action Shooting Team chief, said high‑level wins serve as more than accolades; they are proof of concept. He explained that “winning at the highest levels matters because it provides objective testing and validation of the instructor’s ability to apply the skills they teach.” Competitive success demonstrates that USAMU instructors can “consistently apply those fundamentals at speed while managing complex problems, making rapid decisions, adapting to changing conditions, and performing under pressure.”

Workman emphasized that this distinction is especially important when supporting elite military organizations whose personnel already possess advanced weapons proficiency. The value of USAMU instruction, he said, lies not only in teaching established fundamentals but in providing expertise beyond what those units can routinely generate internally.

He added that sustained competitive excellence is essential to maintaining that edge. “High‑level competitive performance establishes credibility because the instructor has demonstrated measurable mastery of the skills being taught, and done so repeatedly by demonstrated consistent wins and podiums at national and international competitions.”

Competition also drives continuous professional development, exposing instructor‑shooters to evolving techniques, equipment, training methodologies and increasingly capable opponents. To remain competitive, they must constantly analyze performance, identify deficiencies, test solutions and refine techniques — a cycle that “directly supports the lethality mission by ensuring instruction is driven by current, proven performance.”

The performances at the 2026 USPSA Multigun Nationals reflect that mission: advancing marksmanship, supporting Army readiness and representing the professionalism of America’s Soldiers on the national stage.