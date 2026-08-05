Air Station Child Care Employees Recognized by American Red Cross

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Two Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Corry Station Annex Child Development Center (CDC) employees were recognized by the American Red Cross July 30.

Child Development Center Teacher Angeleah Malone and Assistant Teacher Vianca Potts were both presented the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders by American Red Cross Executive Director, Northwest Florida, Terri Jenkins.

“This is the highest award given by the American Red Cross to an individual or team of individuals who save or sustain life by using skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course,” Jenkins said. “Without a doubt the skills learned in the American Red Cross Training Services course helped to save the life of the child. This action exemplifies the highest degree of concern of one human being for another who is in distress.”

Malone and Potts responded to a choking two-year-old during lunch April 22 at the Corry Station Annex CDC. Potts initially rendered aid while Malone activated the facilities internal emergency alert system, administering abdominal thrusts until the food dislodged.

According to Jenkins, the American Red Cross Lifesaving Awards program honors individuals or teams who save or sustain a life using CPR, First Aid, or AED skills. Dating back to 1911, the prestigious program features three main award categories recognizing trained citizens, on-duty professionals and everyday heroes.

The Corry Station Annex CDC is designed to meet the individual developmental needs of military children by offering quality childcare. Corry Child Development Center provides low adult-to-child ratios that support quality experiences for young children.

Founded in 1826, NAS Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation,” supports operational and training missions for several tenant commands, Naval Air Technical Training Center, Naval Aviation Schools Command and Center for Technical Training. The installation also hosts Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21 and Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command. In addition to an active airfield, NAS Pensacola maintains a deepwater port supporting operations for the U.S. Coast Guard.