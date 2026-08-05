Lost in 1950, Korean War Soldier to be Laid to Rest in Home State of Alabama

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph D. Chancery, 20, killed during the Korean War, will be interred Aug. 8 at Lottie United methodist Church Cemetery in Atmore, Alabama. Services and interment are being coordinated by Radney Funeral Home.

Chancery entered the U.S. Army from Alabama and served with Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Nov. 28, 1950, during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, as his unit fought Chinese Communist Forces at the P'ungnyuri Inlet, on the east side of the reservoir. The soldiers of Batteries A and B fought CCF troops hand-to-hand to prevent them from capturing the artillery pieces. Battlefield conditions made it difficult to evacuate those lost in battle and Chancery's remains were not accounted for during or after the war.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Chancery on March 24, 2026.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Chancery, please visit: https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000003Pr5gEAC

U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Radney Funeral Home, 251-479-4547.