Security is everyone’s business: Fort Leonard Wood launches antiterrorism campaign

Editorial by Maria Koontz, U.S. Army Antiterrorism Program instructor, U.S. Army Military Police School Army Protection Training Division

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — As Headquarters, Department of the Army, designates August 2026 as Antiterrorism Awareness Month, Fort Leonard Wood is focusing heavily on force protection and post-wide vigilance. The campaign aims to heighten awareness among Soldiers, civilians, contractors, retired personnel and families to detect terrorist and violent extremist activities. Using products developed by the Office of the Provost Marshal General, local commanders are tailoring execution to reinforce security across post. During the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence 2026 Protection and Maneuver Support Senior Leader Forum, held at Fort Leonard Wood in April,efforts focused on aligning the protection warfighting functionto safeguard forces and maximize combat power. That proactive posture is visible daily at Fort Leonard Wood’s access control points, which process millions of people annually. As one of the Army's premier basic combat training installations, keeping the gates secure takes continuous hard work and dedication to ensure thousands of new trainees, cadre and support staff remain safe while forging the nation's next generation of Soldiers. Alongside physical security, the post's strategy relies on community participation through "See Something, Say Something." This observance reinforces a comprehensive protective architecture built on Department of War directives and Army regulations designed to safeguard personnel, critical infrastructure and military assets worldwide. Throughout August, installation leaders and U.S. Army antiterrorism officers are driving home the message that security is a collective responsibility. Community members are urged to eliminate complacency by staying vigilant for key threat indicators, such as individuals photographing security checkpoints, probing perimeter fencing, posing unusual questions about unit movements, or operating unauthorized drones near post boundaries. By actively participating in the Army's "See Something, Say Something" initiative through iWATCH reporting, Soldiers, civilian employees and families serve as an essential force multiplier in preserving post readiness and keeping Fort Leonard Wood secure. For life-safety emergencies, call 911. Report suspicious activity to the Military Police Desk at 573.596.6141, or contact the Army Counterintelligence Field Office for subversion, espionage or sabotage concerns. Digital reports can be submitted via the iWATCH link at the bottom of the Fort Leonard Wood homepage. Editor’s note: This information includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant Department of War personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.