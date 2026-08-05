Senators Invited to White House Leadership Conference

Members of the Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives were recently invited to the White House to meet with key staff from the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs for the White House State Leadership Conference. The purpose of the meeting was to offer a forum for state elected leaders to have meaningful dialogue and an exchange of ideas with federal Executive Branch leaders on policies that impact Arkansans. The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, commonly referred to as IGA, was created in 1955 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower to bridge relationships and interactions between federal and state governments. Today, IGA serves as the primary liaison between the White House and governors, state legislators, mayors, county officials, and tribal leadership. IGA staff work to ensure proper coordination between federal agencies and the states. Speakers included staff from the White House Intergovernmental Affairs team, as well as Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Directors and Deputy Directors from a broad range of federal agencies.

Ashley Walukevich, the Director of White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, opened the meetings and welcomed the members of the Arkansas Senate and House. Director Walukevich encouraged members to utilize staff and engage the White House on any federal agency or White House policies that impact Arkansas. Emily Domench, Executive Director of the Permitting Council, discussed her role in coordinating and fast-tracking the permitting process for large scale business and infrastructure projects across multiple federal agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the Department of the Interior. Most recently, Arkansas was able to utilize the “Fast 41” program (Title 41 of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act) to expedite the lithium bromine extraction project in the Smackover Formation.

Sean Cairncross, National Cyber Director, discussed the need to strengthen our nation’s defense against critical infrastructure cyber-attacks through scalable state-federal pilot programs as well as public-private partnerships to enhance innovation and reduce bureaucratic burdens. Director Cairncross also discussed the need for AI data centers and emphasized the importance of their development as a matter of national security, while recognizing that the data centers should also pay their share in the development of power generation necessary to operate.

JC Miller, Senior Policy Advisor, discussed the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and recently approved waivers for healthy foods and work requirements for able-bodied working adults aged 18-64.

The conference concluded with remarks from Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. He detailed the extensive coordination among federal, state, and local officials to ensure safety during the World Cup and the nationwide America 250 celebrations. Mullin also discussed how local police forces could partner with and receive funding from federal law enforcement agencies, including funding available through the 287(g) program. Local law enforcement agencies that are interested in participating should contact the Department of Homeland Security.

31 Jul 2026