An Unholy Alliance Is Driving Recent Surge of Political Candidates Embracing Socialism in the United States

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Cultural Anthropologist Michael A. Youssef explains the context of this dramatic shift in the American political scene

We are seeing this increasingly as these new and dangerous allies take over the Democratic party primaries this week.” — Michael A. Youssef, PhD

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the United States and the Western World, a partnership has emerged between secular Progressivism and Islamists. Though their values are diametrically opposed, they have united around a shared enemy: the Judeo-Christian civilization that built the free world.“We are seeing this increasingly as these new and dangerous allies take over the Democratic party primaries this week,” said Michael A. Youssef , PhD, President of Leading The Way . “This terrifying situation results generally from a woeful ignorance and years of indoctrination instead of education in schools and colleges. These trends are playing into the hands of those who want to remake America into their own Marxist, Islamist image.”In his 2026 book An Unholy Alliance , Dr. Youssef shares the background and context of this movement and the ideological and financial machinery driving it. He unveils how the Islamist political influence is moving from agitation to organization, from protest to electoral power, and from temporary coalitions to institutional footholds.“Political Islam seeks to unite their form of religious, political, judicial, and social authority beneath Sharia,” added Dr. Youssef. “They seek to use constitutional freedoms as temporary instruments for acquiring the power necessary to replace the constitutional order itself.”To learn more about this unholy alliance playbook, get a copy of An Unholy Alliance: How Progressivism Brought About an Islamist Invasion. It’s available everywhere, including LTW.org.About Michael A. YoussefMichael A. Youssef, Ph.D., is a cultural anthropologist, bestselling author, and internationally respected Bible teacher who brings more than 50 years of insight to the global stage. Born in Egypt under socialist and Islamist systems, Dr. Youssef witnessed firsthand the realities of spiritual and political darkness. He later lived in Lebanon and Australia before immigrating to the United States, fulfilling a childhood dream by becoming a naturalized American citizen in 1984. This unique personal history fuels his distinct perspective on Middle Eastern geopolitics and current events in the West. Learn more at MichaelYoussef.com.

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