America Makes Honors SME Executives for Exceptional Leadership in Additive Manufacturing

SME CEO Jeannine Kunz and Chief Manufacturing Officer Dr. Brett Conner recognized for advancing additive manufacturing and strengthening U.S. manufacturing

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on SME’s role in advancing additive manufacturing (AM) for nearly 40 years, two SME executives were honored today by America Makes, the nation’s leading public-private partnership for AM. The organization recognized them for their leadership in strengthening U.S. manufacturing and accelerating the technology’s adoption and growth.SME Executive Director and CEO Jeannine Kunz was honored with the America Makes Ambassador Award, recognizing her exemplary dedication to the organization and its mission dating back to its formation in 2012. SME Chief Manufacturing Officer Dr. Brett Conner received the Distinguished Collaborator Award for his significant contributions to advancing additive manufacturing technology and strengthening collaboration throughout the AM ecosystem throughout his career.“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor, and a reflection of the longstanding, strong partnership between SME and America Makes,” Kunz said. “America Makes plays a vital role in ensuring the United States remains at the forefront of additive manufacturing while building a skilled workforce prepared to leverage its full potential. That mission closely aligns with SME’s commitment to advancing manufacturing technology and developing the talent needed to drive the industry forward.”SME and America Makes have partnered on a number of initiatives and programs over the years including the development of the first additive manufacturing certification. Most recently, SME’s RAPID + TCT industrial additive manufacturing event hosted America Makes’ Spring TRX conference in both Detroit in 2025 and Boston earlier this year, providing attendees of both events with valuable opportunities to network and build relationships across the industry.“The opportunities and challenges additive manufacturing presents have been a driving focus throughout my career, both at SME and across the manufacturing sector,” Conner said. “The progress our industry has made is a testament to the power of collaboration, and organizations like America Makes have played a vital role in bringing innovators, manufacturers, researchers, and government partners together to address shared challenges. Collaboration is a value deeply embedded in both America Makes and SME, which is why our partnership continues to be so impactful. I’m honored to be recognized by such a respected organization.”The addition of America Makes’ Technology Readiness Exchange (TRX) has provided RAPID + TCT attendees with opportunities to connect in person, exchange ideas, engage with industry peers and experience firsthand the latest innovations and possibilities in additive manufacturing. SME believes fostering this type of collaboration and knowledge-sharing is central to advancing the manufacturing industry.“Additive manufacturing has become an integral part of the manufacturing industry,” Kunz said. “One of my first initiatives at SME nearly 25 years ago was to work with a small community of additive leaders who were passionate about advancing AM to form what is now our SME AM community. Receiving this award from such a valued partner as America Makes is particularly meaningful because of our longstanding relationship.”Both Kunz and Conner received their awards during a ceremony at America Makes’ Members Meeting & Exchange, a two-day event held in Youngstown that brings the AM industry together for presentations, panels and discussions around how to continue increasing adoption of AM for U.S. manufacturers.###About SMEEstablished in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.