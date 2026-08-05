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Aug. 5 Spokane insurance event postponed

The insurance information event scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, has been postponed at the request of those coordinating the collective response and recovery to the Spokane Complex Fires.

Staff from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner will be available at Spokane’s Disaster Assistance Center, which opens at Shadle Park High School on Thursday, Aug. 6. The OIC’s consumer advocates will be on hand through Sunday, Aug. 9, to offer insurance information and answer insurance questions.

Representatives from most of the insurance companies providing coverage in the area will also be onsite to help process claims and answer their policyholders' questions. 

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Aug. 5 Spokane insurance event postponed

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