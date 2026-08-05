HIVEX and Binance Pay Partner To Bring Web3 Payments into Mainstream Commerce Across Asia

The HIVEX®️ Network is a blockchain-based international mobile payment solution designed to enable interoperability between cross-border QR and NFC payment networks.

HIVEX empowers 48 million Binance Pay users to pay at millions of local merchants, bridging Web3 wallets with Web2 payment infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBCASoft and Binance Pay announce a cooperation to expand payment interoperability through the HIVEX®️ Network. HIVEX is TBCASoft’s next-generation federated payment framework designed to connect payment ecosystems, acceptance partners, and merchant networks across markets. At launch, the partnership extends HIVEX-enabled rails to approximately 48 million Binance Pay users worldwide, allowing eligible users to make everyday purchases across millions of merchant locations, starting in Japan. Over time, the service is positioned to scale across Binance’s broader ecosystem of more than 300 million users, creating a secure, compliant, and interoperable network for Web3 payments at a global scale.

Through this cooperation, eligible Binance Pay users will be able to make QR-code-based payments using CPM (Customer Present Mode) and MPM (Merchant Present Mode) at merchant endpoints operated by HIVEX Acceptance Partners. By connecting at the network level, the cooperation creates an efficient and scalable model for expanding payment acceptance across participating markets without requiring separate bilateral integrations with each individual merchant network.

Binance Pay brings a global user-side payment ecosystem supported by robust user verification, KYC, AML, sanctions screening, and account security controls. HIVEX brings innovation, acceptance-side connectivity and a federated interoperability framework required to connect participating payment ecosystems with licensed local acceptance partners and strong KYB and AML across merchant jurisdictions.

The cooperation is structured to preserve the sovereignty of each participant ecosystem. Binance Pay is responsible for the eligible user relationship and user-side controls, while merchant acceptance and settlement are supported through HIVEX and its participating local acceptance partners under applicable local payment, compliance, and settlement arrangements.

The parties are working toward an initial rollout in Japan. The planned Q3 2026 launch is intended to demonstrate how a global digital payment ecosystem can connect with local merchant acceptance infrastructure through a secure, compliant, and interoperable network model.

The cooperation is expected to support a secure, compliant, and scalable payment experience for eligible users and participating acceptance partners. Both parties intend to expand the cooperation over time on the basis of mutual benefit and shared value creation, including additional payment scenarios, markets, and form factors.

About HIVEX

HIVEX is an innovative federated payment framework developed by TBCASoft to enable interoperability across payment ecosystems while allowing participants to maintain their own governance, compliance structures, technical environments, and commercial relationships. HIVEX connects acceptance partners, e-wallet ecosystems, and payment networks to support scalable payment interoperability across markets.

About Binance Pay

Binance Pay is a payment service within the Binance ecosystem that enables eligible users to make and receive payments through supported payment experiences. The service incorporates applicable user-verification, risk-management, transaction-monitoring, and account-security controls.

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