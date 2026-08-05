InventionHome® Inventor Creates Underwater Recreation Facility for Education, Training, and Interactive Activities

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mihaela B. of Vernon, BC is the creator of the Scuba Playground, a conceptual public recreational facility designed to provide a controlled underwater environment where individuals can participate in scuba diving, aquatic recreation, and marine life education. The facility integrates multiple pools, underwater play structures, and activity zones to support users with varying levels of diving experience while promoting safe participation in underwater activities.Access to scuba diving opportunities is often limited by geographic location, equipment costs, training requirements, and the need for divers to participate with a qualified partner. Recreational divers may also have difficulty locating environments that provide consistent opportunities for skill development, underwater exercise, or organized group activities outside of natural bodies of water. In contrast, Scuba Playground provides a centralized facility where underwater recreation, diver training, and educational programming can occur within a supervised and controlled setting.The facility is designed around multiple interconnected activity areas that accommodate beginner, intermediate, and advanced divers. Separate pools of varying depths allow instructional programs, recreational diving, and advanced underwater activities to occur simultaneously while maintaining appropriate environments for different skill levels. Controlled water conditions eliminate many of the environmental variables encountered in open-water diving to create a setting for instruction, practice, and recreational use.Within the pools, users can navigate a variety of submerged obstacles and interactive structures designed to encourage movement, coordination, and underwater exploration. These may include climbing elements, suspended bars, swing poles, magnetically activated play features, and other underwater apparatus configured to support physical activity while submerged. Integrated lighting systems, including optional black-light illumination with fluorescent equipment, can further enhance visibility and offer themed recreational programming during evening operations.In addition to recreational diving, the facility is intended to support marine life education through exhibits, observation opportunities, and organized learning experiences focused on aquatic ecosystems and underwater environments.Key features and benefits include:• Controlled aquatic environment supports diver training, skill development, and recreational activities independent of open-water conditions.• Underwater obstacle courses and interactive play structures encourage physical activity and underwater navigation.• Configurable activity elements may include monkey bars, swing poles, magnetically activated rides, and other submerged recreational equipment.• Provides opportunities for organized scuba diving events, underwater exploration activities, and team-based games such as waterproof laser tag.• Suitable for day trips, instructional programs, group events, and recreational diving experiences for participants of varying skill levels.Scuba Playground provides a multifunctional facility concept that supports scuba training, physical activity, and public engagement with marine environments through the combination of controlled diving environments, underwater recreation, educational programming, and interactive aquatic infrastructure.Mihaela filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Scuba Playground. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Scuba Playground can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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