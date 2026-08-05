Antigua and Barbuda Brings Caribbean Sailing Spirit Back to the Hamptons for the 16th Annual Challenge Regatta

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NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. John's, Antigua, August 5, 2026 – Antigua and Barbuda will once again bring the spirit of Caribbean sailing to the Hamptons as the destination hosts the 16th Annual Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta on Saturday, August 15, 2026, in Sag Harbor, New York.The Hon. H. Charles "Max" Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, will lead an official delegation to the annual event, which has become a signature celebration of the longstanding maritime and cultural connection between Antigua's historic English Harbour and the iconic sailing community of Sag Harbor.Widely recognized as the Sailing Capital of the Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda continues its partnership with i-tri, the East End nonprofit organization that empowers middle and high school girls through triathlon training, mentorship, and leadership development. Proceeds from the event will once again support the organization's youth programs.The weekend's festivities will begin on Thursday, August 13, with an exclusive cocktail reception hosted by acclaimed designer Diego Binetti at his Love Binetti concept store in Sag Harbor. On Friday, August 14, Minister Fernandez will host a media luncheon, showcasing Antigua and Barbuda's award-winning tourism product, world-class sailing calendar, luxury accommodations, culinary experiences, and vibrant cultural offerings.The centerpiece of the weekend takes place on Saturday, August 15, when more than 20 yachts will compete in a handicapped race on scenic Noyack Bay under the joint management of the Peconic Bay Sailing Association and Breakwater Yacht Club. Beyond local bragging rights, competitors will vie for one of the East Coast’s most coveted sailing prizes—an all-expenses-paid trip to Antigua to compete in Antigua Sailing Week 2027, one of the world's premier yacht racing events."The Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta has become much more than a sailing competition," said Minister Fernandez. "It is a celebration of our shared maritime heritage, an opportunity to strengthen relationships with one of our most important visitor markets, and a platform to showcase everything that makes Antigua and Barbuda a world-class destination—from our 365 beaches and renowned hospitality to our rich culture and unmatched sailing experiences."Following the day's racing, sailors, sponsors, community leaders, tourism partners, and invited guests will gather for the ever-popular Taste of The Caribbean Awards Celebration at Bell & Anchor Restaurant in Sag Harbor. Featuring authentic Antiguan and Barbudan flavors, Caribbean hospitality, and the presentation of regatta awards, the evening serves as the grand finale to a weekend that blends sport, philanthropy, and destination promotion.Now in its 16th year, the Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta continues to strengthen the destination's visibility in the important U.S. market while reinforcing Antigua and Barbuda's reputation as the premier sailing destination in the Caribbean. Through its unique combination of competitive racing, charitable giving, and destination marketing, the event has become a highlight of the Hamptons summer calendar, attracting sailors, travel professionals, media, business leaders, and tourism advocates from across the Northeast.-0-Antigua and Barbuda Images: aandbtourism.fotoseeker.com ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine, and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches—one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108 square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles northeast of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.Website: visitantiguabarbuda.com

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