Snohomish County Opens Hotel-Motel Grant Cycle for Tourism Activities

Contact:

Kari Bray

kari.bray@snoco.org

425-339-5223

Snohomish County, Wash., August 5, 2026 – The County is now accepting applications for the 2027 tourism grant cycle.

The grants are funded through sales tax collected on hotel and motel room rentals within the county, called the Hotel-Motel Small Fund. Grants from this fund are awarded to support projects that promote tourism in Snohomish County, particularly overnight stays.

This round of funding opened August 3, and applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on October 30, 2026.

An estimated $850,000 is available this round. Typically, the amount awarded per selected project averages $10,000 and can range from $5,000 to $50,000. Applicants may be awarded none, some or all of the amount requested, depending on number of applications and available funding. The total amount requested by all applicants generally exceeds total available funds.

The county is accepting applications from public and nonprofit agencies for tourism marketing, promotions, and capital projects. All projects must demonstrate that they attract visitors to Snohomish County. Priority will be given to projects that drive overnight stays and can clearly demonstrate economic impact, such as how the project supports local jobs and businesses that are crucial to the tourism economy.

For both rounds, eligibility of sponsors and projects will be defined broadly to encourage wide participation and innovative proposals per Snohomish County Code (SCC) 4.40.060 and funds will be awarded for projects or purposes authorized under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) Chapter 67.28.

For more information or to download the 2027 Application Package, please visit the Discover Snohomish County website: https://www.discoversnohomishcounty.com/industry-resources/lodging-tax-grants/

The application process is now handled through an online form. Incomplete applications and hard copies of completed applications are not accepted.

Grant applications are reviewed by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), which provides its recommendation to the Snohomish County Council for review and to vote on the funding awards.

The LTAC also is seeking interested applicants to represent hoteliers on the committee. One vacant spot is available. The committee consists of at least five members, each nominated by the Snohomish County Executive and appointed by the County Council. The LTAC meets approximately four times per year and participates in one annual funding cycle that includes a funding review meeting. The total annual time commitment is estimated at 9 to 14 hours. Membership is reviewed annually to ensure appropriate representation.

For more information about the grants or about applying to join the LTAC, please contact Harry Birak at harry.birak@snoco.org or 425-583-1841.

###