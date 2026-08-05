First-Rate Moving & Storage Helps Andover Families Beat the Back-to-School Move-In Deadline

Local mover offers same-day scheduling and flat-rate pricing through the region's busiest relocation weeks, ahead of the September 2 start of school

Families do not want moving day to collide with the first day of school, We built our same-day service so a family can close on a house in the morning and sleep in their new bedroom that night.” — Jason Sarcione, Manager at First-Rate Moving & Storage

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 5, 2026 -- First-Rate Moving & Storage today announced expanded same-day moving and storage availability through Labor Day weekend. The added capacity targets families racing to relocate before Andover Public Schools open for the 2026-2027 school year on September 2.The weeks before the first day of class are the busiest of the year for local movers. Families who buy or sell a home in late summer want the move finished before classes start. First-Rate Moving & Storage built its same-day service option to meet that deadline.First-Rate Moving & Storage prices every job with a single flat quote and charges no hidden fees. The company's crew has more than ten years of combined experience packing and transporting fragile items, including antiques, artwork, and electronics.First-Rate Moving & Storage offers three tips for families relocating before the school year starts:Book moving and storage services at least three weeks before the target move date. Late-summer slots fill quickly.Pack a labeled box of school supplies, uniforms, and enrollment paperwork separately, and load it last so it comes off the truck first.Use short-term storage to bridge the gap when a new home's closing date falls after the school year begins.First-Rate Moving & Storage is accepting bookings for same-day and scheduled moves in Andover through the end of September. Families can request a quote by phone or through the company's website.About First-Rate Moving & StorageFirst-Rate Moving & Storage is a moving and storage company serving Andover, Massachusetts . The company offers flat-rate pricing, same-day scheduling, and short- and long-term storage, backed by a crew with more than ten years of experience handling household moves.Media ContactJason SarcioneManagerFirst-Rate Moving & StoragePhone: (508) 566-7648Email: jaysarcione@first-ratemoving.netWebsite: https://first-ratemoving.net/movers/andover-ma/

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