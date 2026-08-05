Dool Introduces a Strategic Point-Based Gameplay System Designed to Expand Traditional Billiards

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keri Ingram of Fort Myers, FL is the creator of Dool, an alternative method of playing billiards featuring a structured point-based scoring format that emphasizes strategy, precision, and tactical decision-making. Rather than relying solely on the traditional objective of pocketing all assigned balls, Dool incorporates a dynamic scoring methodology that rewards calculated shot selection, defensive play, and long-term planning. The system is designed to provide an engaging experience for players of varying skill levels while remaining compatible with standard billiard equipment.Conventional billiards games have remained largely unchanged for centuries with familiar gameplay patterns centered on ball elimination. While these formats continue to be widely enjoyed, they offer relatively few opportunities to introduce new strategic objectives or alternative scoring methods. Experienced players may seek additional challenges beyond traditional shot-making, while beginners can find standard gameplay difficult to master due to its emphasis on precision and limited scoring opportunities.Dool transforms billiards into a points-based competition in which nearly every shot has the potential to influence the outcome of the game. The system utilizes a standard billiard table, cue ball, and fifteen numbered object balls which require only minor additions such as a dedicated Dool rack and scoring display. The gameplay system can be implemented without requiring specialized tables or extensive modifications.Each player is assigned seven designated object balls, while a fifteenth ball serves as the unassigned "game ball." Players earn points by pocketing their assigned balls but may lose points if they fail to progress efficiently through gameplay. In addition to scoring their own balls, players may execute strategic "assassination" shots by legally pocketing an opponent's assigned balls to earn additional points and influence the overall score. The game ball carries significant strategic value, awarding additional points when pocketed while also creating opportunities for a final "last chance" Stake Shot option before the game concludes. Once the game ball has been pocketed and all scoring opportunities have been resolved, the player with the highest point total is declared the winner.Dool encourages players to evaluate risk versus reward, manage ball positioning, and carefully consider offensive and defensive shot selection throughout the game. The inclusion of unique shot types introduces additional tactical depth while encouraging patience, discipline, and deliberate decision-making, starting from the break itself.The flexible scoring structure also allows gameplay sessions to be adapted for casual matches, competitive leagues, or tournament environments. Games can be configured for shorter recreational sessions or extended competitive play while maintaining consistent rules and strategic depth. In addition to physical gameplay, the Dool concept may also be adapted into a software application or video game. Other key features and benefits include:• Introduces a strategic point-based scoring system that expands beyond traditional ball-elimination gameplay.• Encourages tactical thinking through offensive, defensive, and risk-versus-reward shot selection.• Supports both casual recreational play and organized tournament competitions through a flexible scoring format.• Utilizes existing billiard tables, cue balls, and numbered object balls while requiring only minimal supplemental equipment.• Provides experienced players with additional strategic challenges while remaining accessible to newcomers learning the game.Dool offers a new approach to billiards that encourages players to think beyond traditional shot-making while introducing additional depth, variety, and competitive opportunities to the game.Keri was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Dool game. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based (but not limited to) product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Dool can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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