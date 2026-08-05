Goody Joins World-Class Exhibitors at Music City Center for Southern Innovations 2026

Goody Citrus Goody Citrus

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southeast Produce Council's Southern Innovations Convention, taking place September 9–12 in Nashville, Tennessee, will welcome industry veteran Blue Banner Company and its sales division, Goody , to the exhibitor floor.Born from more than 75 years of experience, Blue Banner launched its direct sales operation, Goody, last year — pairing the company's signature gold-standard service with access to its high-quality citrus products. The new venture has quickly earned acclaim in the produce industry, continuing to set the standard for customer care and product availability through refined systems and processes honed across three generations of leadership from the Mazzetti family.Proudly family-owned and operated since its founding, Goody is driven to elevate relationships across the produce business to new levels of excellence."Our team refuses to compromise the integrity of service and care that our brand has become known for," said Vince Mazzetti, Vice President of Goody and Blue Banner Company.True to form, Goody brings a bold, playful spirit to its branding alongside its serious commitment to quality. "We love what we do, and part of that stems from the fact that while there is a serious aspect to our business, we ensure that having fun is part of the experience," Mazzetti noted.Goody's bright and beautiful booth will be located in space #206 at the convention. "We invite new faces and tenured relations alike to visit our booth," Mazzetti added, "and enjoy a dose of Goody along with a few exciting offerings."Goody by Blue Banner Company Sales Contacts:Eric Mydland: Sales Manager, (310) 913-5827, Emydland@bluebannerco.comLorena Harun: National Sales Specialist, (760) 497-0661, Lharun@bluebannerco.comAbout Goody by Blue Banner Company:Rooted in tradition since 1950, Goody launched in 2025 under the tenured leadership of Blue Banner Company. Seventy-five years and growing, Goody serves the produce market as a seasoned grower, packer and shipper of the highest quality citrus products. Dedicated to keeping the client at the core of every decision, Goody’s steadfast commitment to customer service has established the new gold standard for excellence. Proud to be family owned and operated, the fourth generation of the Mazzetti family is leading the brand into the future with their relentless commitment to infusing life’s simple moments with a dose of Goody. Learn More: www.goodycitrus.com

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