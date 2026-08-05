Jarales Road Railroad Grade Separation Project wins regional America’s Transportation Award

SANTA FE — The $35 million Jarales Road Railroad Grade Separation Project earned a 2026 America’s Transportation Award in the Quality of Life/Community Development category for medium-sized projects.

The project was recognized for its significant contributions to safety, mobility and community connectivity. It is one of 14 state department of transportation projects across the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials region to receive top regional honors in this year’s competition. Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the America’s Transportation Awards recognize transportation projects that deliver meaningful benefits to communities through innovation, safety, mobility and quality of life.

“This project reflects what transportation investments should accomplish: making daily travel safer by eliminating a dangerous railroad crossing, keeping communities connected and improving quality of life for generations to come with a more reliable route for families, businesses, farmers, school buses, and first responders,” said NMDOT Cabinet Secretary David D. Quintana. “I’m proud of the NMDOT team and our partners whose collaboration made this award-winning project possible.”

For decades, motorists experienced frequent delays and lengthy detours when trains blocked the at-grade crossing, and the intersection posed an ongoing safety risk. The crossing previously handled more than 1,700 vehicles and nearly 90 trains per day. The new overpass permanently separates vehicle and rail traffic, eliminating the potential for train-vehicle collisions while providing uninterrupted access for residents, businesses, agricultural operations, school transportation and emergency responders.

The project included construction of a new bridge over the railroad tracks, reconstruction of approximately 0.7 miles of NM 109, installation of new roadway striping and signage, and drainage and erosion control improvements.

The America’s Transportation Awards recognize outstanding transportation projects in four categories: Quality of Life/Community Development, Operations Excellence, Best Use of Technology and Innovation, and Safety. Regional winners advance to the national competition later this year.