NaturPak Premieres Pouches at Superzoo 2026

Direct from America's heartland, NaturPak now offers pouch packaging.

Because NaturPak is the sourcing solution for everyone, from small, independent businesses to global pet nutrition leaders, our team welcomes every visitor to our booth.” — Mike Jewett, VP of Sales, NaturPak

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturPak , North America's leading innovation platform in shelf-stable pet nutrition, will be exhibiting at SUPERZOO 2026 in Las Vegas, where they will be presenting the latest addition to their packaging capabilities: pouches A known innovator in the industry, NaturPak's singular focus is to quickly and easily deliver the best tasting food with the highest quality, human-grade ingredients in the most advanced packaging available anywhere. They also focus on offering their partner brands an extensive menu of nutrition and processing options. To this end, NaturPak continually invests in expanding its offering of packaging options, which now includes pouches."NaturPak exhibits at SUPERZOO to meet and to have productive, supportive conversations with pet industry professionals, no matter the size of the business," says Mike Jewett, VP of Sales at NaturPak. "Because NaturPak is the sourcing solution for everyone, from small, independent businesses to global pet nutrition leaders, our team welcomes every visitor to our booth."Located at 2306 in the Natural Foods section, NaturPak has outfitted its booth with a dynamic team of experts, prepared to discuss and evaluate pet food makers' needs, and provide on-the-spot solutions for conception to commercialization of ideas, including co-manufacturing, co-packing, research and development, as well as robust methods for improving and advancing new products, sourcing, formulation, and even fulfillment and storage.Exhibiting at North America's largest pet retail trade show also allows NaturPak to learn more about what their brand partners need, like custom food pouch packaging, to make their ideas a profitable reality. "NaturPak is here to meet people who have a clear aim and want that objective to be realized and executed as perfectly and easily as possible," Jewett says. "Visiting our booth is a completely transformative moment. You will be instantly connected with a partner -- someone who will be wholly dedicated to your success and support you in delivering an outstanding consumer experience."SUPERZOO attendees can stop by Booth 2306 to speak with the NaturPak team or make an appointment by e-mailing mike.jewett@naturpak.com.About NaturPakNaturPak is an innovative food manufacturer serving many of the nation’s leading retailers and consumer brands with nutritional foods, human-grade wet pet food, and bone-broth-based ingredients. NaturPak provides robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and fully integrated research and development capabilities that support customers from product concept through commercialization. The company is the largest North American manufacturer utilizing Tetra Recart , a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for pets and humans. Please visit naturpak.com for more information.

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