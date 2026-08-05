Ontario Tower Buzzers, San Antonio Regional Hospital and Girls Inc. Partner to Expand Access to Youth Sports

Logo of the Ontario Tower Buzzers Ontario Tower Buzzers and San Antonio Regional Hospital partnered with Girls Inc. of Orange County to donate sports bras to school-aged girls to help remove barriers to youth sports participation. [Photo credit: Girls Inc. of Orange County] Ontario Tower Buzzers and San Antonio Regional Hospital partnered with Girls Inc. of Orange County to donate sports bras to school-aged girls to help remove barriers to youth sports participation. [Photo credit: Girls Inc. of Orange County]

Organizations Donate Sports Bras to Help Remove Barriers to Youth Sports Participation

We truly appreciate the Ontario Tower Buzzers and San Antonio Regional Hospital for partnering with Girls Inc of OC and helping us provide our girls with opportunities that extend beyond our programs.” — Marlee Aleman, Program Coordinator for Girls Inc. of Orange County

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Tower Buzzers, the Single-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Antonio Regional Hospital, a nonprofit community-based healthcare system serving the Inland Empire, and Girls Inc. of Orange County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, partnered July 22 to host a community outreach event at Girls Inc. in Santa Ana that provided sports bras to school-aged girls.

During the event, the organization distributed approximately 200 sports bras to about 75 girls from diverse and low-income communities. Participants also received Ontario Tower Buzzers posters, stickers, and squishy baseballs.

Research shows girls leave organized sports at higher rates than boys, with cost and access to athletic apparel among the barriers. The organizations partnered to help address one of those barriers by providing sports bras at no cost.

“One of the most special things about Minor League Baseball is how hyper-local you are and how you can make an immediate impact on those who are in the surrounding communities,” said Nina-Grace Montes, Director of Community Relations for the Ontario Tower Buzzers. “Even though we’ve been here for less than a year, one of the first things we recognized was that access to sports, and the equipment and resources needed to participate, isn’t equal for everyone. We recognized that some girls simply lack access to the equipment needed to stay involved in sports. This event was one way we could help while building relationships in the community.”

Representatives from all three organizations, including Tower Buzzers mascots Maverick and Hollywood, joined the event to distribute sports bras and interact with participants throughout the afternoon.

Our partnership with San Antonio Regional Hospital demonstrates what is possible when organizations come together around a shared commitment to serving our community,” explained Allan Benevides, General Manager of the Ontario Tower Buzzers. “Baseball gives us the opportunity to serve our community beyond the ballpark. By collaborating with partners who share our commitment to giving back, we can make a greater impact on the lives of local families and help build stronger, healthier communities throughout the region.”

For Girls Inc. of Orange County, the collaboration supported its mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold while demonstrating the value of community partnerships.

“Collaborations like this allow us to continue empowering girls to be strong, smart, and bold while connecting them with positive resources and role models in their community,” said Marlee Aleman, Program Coordinator for Girls Inc. of Orange County. “We truly appreciate the Ontario Tower Buzzers and San Antonio Regional Hospital for partnering with Girls Inc. of OC and helping us provide our girls with opportunities that extend beyond our programs.”

About the Ontario Tower Buzzers

The Ontario Tower Buzzers are the Single-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team plays its home games at ONT Field in Ontario, California, and is committed to delivering affordable, community-focused professional baseball to fans throughout the Inland Empire.

The Ontario Tower Buzzers’ community programs and fan experiences are supported by corporate partners including ONT Airport, Cardenas Markets, Hershiser Chevrolet, Legends Attic, Morongo, San Antonio Regional Hospital, and LiUNA!, whose support helps expand youth programs and community engagement throughout the Inland Empire.

For tickets, schedules, and event details, visit www.milb.com/ontario.

© 2026 Minor League Baseball. All rights reserved.

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