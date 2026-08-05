Grandparents for Vaccines Launches 'Before the Bell Rings!' Vaccine Education Campaign

It's important to put vaccine updates on back-to-school checklists.

In the wake of alarming measles incidence reports, the effort seeks to put updating vaccinations on parents’ back-to-school to-do lists

As parents engage in back-to-school planning, like shopping for supplies or scheduling haircuts, we’re reminding them that prepping for a great year also means making sure vaccines are up to date.” — Kim Boller, PhD, Executive Director of Grandparents for Vaccines

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grandparents for Vaccines , a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children from infectious illness, today announced the launch of its inaugural back-to-school vaccine education campaign, "Before the Bell Rings!" The campaign features a mix of social media tips and tricks, media outreach, and in-person events, including a donation of backpacks and vaccine-related information to families of preschool students in Camden, NJ.“With measles infections rising across the country, protecting children as they enter school this fall is critical,” said Kim Boller, PhD, Executive Director of Grandparents for Vaccines. “As parents engage in typical back-to-school planning, like shopping for supplies or scheduling haircuts, we’re reminding them that prepping for a great year also means making sure vaccines are up to date.”Grandparents for Vaccines is a storytelling organization that gathers and amplifies real stories from people who lived through the time before childhood vaccines were available. The organization has been featured on numerous national and local media outlets throughout the country, as members and staff seek to remind parents of the real threat posed by infectious diseases like measles, rubella, tetanus, pertussis, and polio.The group is now redoubling its efforts, as measles infections in the U.S. are increasing rapidly. By July, for example, the number of cases in the U.S. in 2026 topped the number of cases in all of 2025.“The rising number of measles cases underscores the need to protect children from this and many other diseases that can have serious consequences,” added Dr. Boller. “We urge parents to follow their doctors’ advice and update vaccinations before the start of the school year.”About Grandparents for VaccinesGrandparents for Vaccines was founded on Grandparents Day, September 7, 2025. Members witnessed and experienced significant harm from diseases like measles, mumps, polio, and rubella, and want to remind the public of what’s at stake when it comes to vaccine decision-making. Grandparents for Vaccines is a fast-growing movement, with nearly 6,000 members nationwide.Visit grandparentsforvaccines.org to learn more.###Press Contact:hello@grandparentsforvaccines.com

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