‘National Night Out’ held in Santa Fe: Event strengthens ties between law enforcement and the community

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Public Safety in collaboration with the Santa Fe Police Department held National Night Out, on Tuesday, August 4 at Franklin Miles Park. The event raised awareness about crime and drug prevention while encouraging positive relationships between local law enforcement and the community.

“Keeping New Mexico safe requires strong partnerships,” said Jason Bowie, New Mexico Department of Public Safety cabinet secretary. “National Night Out reminds us that public safety is a shared responsibility. “By connecting with families, neighborhood organizations, and our local law enforcement partners, we’re building lasting relationships and working together to prevent crime before it happens.”

“National Night Out is an opportunity to strengthen the trust that is essential between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” said Sylvia Serna, New Mexico Department of Public Safety deputy cabinet secretary. “Events like this allow us to have meaningful conversations and work together to create safer neighborhoods for everyone. We appreciate everyone who came out to support this important community partnership.”

For more information about National Night Out, please visit their website.