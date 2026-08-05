Tucson VA Loan Specialist Danny Plattner Surpasses 350 Five-Star Zillow Reviews

Danny Plattner

Danny Plattner hits a Zillow review milestone, marking 25 years of specialized VA mortgage guidance for Southern Arizona veterans and military families.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 25-year veteran loan originator and NAMB Certified Veterans Lending Specialist, Plattner has built a VA lending practice in Southern Arizona with more than 350 five-star customer reviews earned one client at a time.Danny Plattner, NMLS #223426, a Senior Loan Originator with Altitude Home Loans (NMLS #1955555) who serves Southern Arizona veterans and military families through his VA loan-focused brand United States VA Loans , has passed 358 customer reviews on Zillow with a 4.99 out of 5-star average, according to Zillow's public lender directory. The milestone marks 25 years of VA-focused lending for Plattner, who works from Altitude's Tucson office near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and has built his practice around helping veterans, active-duty service members and their families buy homes across Southern Arizona.Plattner has originated loans since 2000, a tenure of 25-plus years focused on serving military families in the region. He holds the NAMB Certified Veterans Lending Specialist designation — NAMB is a national professional credentialing organization for mortgage professionals — a credential currently held by only one other lending professional in the Tucson market. The certification, paired with more than two decades of VA-specific experience, has positioned Plattner as a go-to resource for service members navigating the VA loan process, from purchase and refinance to IRRRL streamline and cash-out options.VA loans remain one of the few zero-down-payment options available to eligible veterans, active-duty service members and qualifying surviving spouses, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For buyers near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Fort Huachuca, Plattner said the biggest hurdle is usually not eligibility but confusion about the process itself, which is why his practice leans on plain-language guidance and a local program, the Pima Tucson Homebuyer's Solution, to help first-time military buyers get from pre-qualification to closing.As a direct lender with in-house underwriting, Altitude Home Loans has been named Best Mortgage Company in the Arizona Daily Star's Readers' Choice Awards for five consecutive years, 2021 through 2025. Plattner has also been featured on Expertise.com's list of the 17 Best Mortgage Bankers in Tucson. Combined with his Zillow review record, these recognitions reflect a practice built on repeat referrals from veterans and their families rather than paid advertising alone.United States VA Loans is Plattner's marketing brand, not a separate mortgage company. All loans are originated and underwritten through Altitude Home Loans, and Plattner's individual license, NMLS #223426, is the one buyers and reporters should verify through NMLS Consumer Access. Making that distinction clear, his team says, matters as much to veterans doing their homework on a lender as it does to accurately representing who is actually funding the loan.Outside the office, Plattner is a monthly donor to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, timing his gifts to client birthdays as a way of extending the relationships he builds during the loan process.Plattner said the review milestone reflects a broader goal: making VA loans easier to understand for the veterans and military families stationed near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Fort Huachuca who are often navigating a home purchase for the first time. He plans to keep building on that foundation across Southern Arizona markets including Sahuarita, Marana, Oro Valley, Sierra Vista and Green Valley. Danny said:"Every review represents a family that trusted me with one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives," Plattner said. "Reaching more than 350 Zillow reviews isn't about a number. It's about earning that trust one client at a time. My goal has always been to make the mortgage process simple, transparent and stress-free, and I'm incredibly grateful that so many clients felt their experience was worth sharing."About United States VA Loans: United States VA Loans is the VA loan-focused practice of Danny Plattner, a Senior Loan Originator (NMLS #223426) with Altitude Home Loans (NMLS #1955555), a subsidiary of Altitude Financial Corporation. Based in Tucson, Arizona, Plattner has originated loans since 2000 and holds the NAMB Certified Veterans Lending Specialist designation. His practice focuses on VA purchase, refinance, IRRRL streamline, cash-out and VA Jumbo loans for veterans, active-duty service members and their families in Southern Arizona, alongside FHA, conventional and jumbo loan options. Learn more at unitedstatesvaloans.com. Licensed to originate in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington; see NMLS Consumer Access for current license details.About Altitude Home Loans: Altitude Home Loans, NMLS #1955555, a subsidiary of Altitude Financial Corporation, is a direct mortgage lender headquartered at 4031 E Sunrise Drive, Tucson, Arizona, offering in-house underwriting on conventional, VA, FHA and jumbo loan products.About Daniel Plattner:Danny Plattner, NMLS #223426. Altitude Home Loans, NMLS #1955555. Equal Housing Lender. Licensing information related to Altitude Home Loans is available through NMLS Consumer Access. 4031 E Sunrise Drive, Tucson, AZ 85718. www.altitudehomeloans.com . This release is issued on behalf of Danny Plattner and is not a government communication. Altitude Home Loans and Danny Plattner are not affiliated with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or any other government agency. Danny Plattner, Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator, NMLS #223426, is licensed to originate in the states displayed in NMLS; see NMLS Consumer Access for current licensing information.Media contact:4031 E Sunrise Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718, United StatesDanny PlattnerPhone: 520-241-1428Email: dplattner@altitudehomeloans.comWebsite: unitedstatesvaloans.com

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