Alsana is Breaking Down Barriers to Eating Disorder Care Across Its Key Treatment Programs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana has eating disorder treatment programs in place to help adults, adolescents, and families who need a bit more structure in their lives. The organization provides treatment for a range of disorders including anorexia, ARFID, binge eating disorder, bulimia, ED-DMT1, OSFED, trauma, and also those who have co-occurring conditions like anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, and substance use disorders.The range of treatment options put in place by the provider covers everything from inpatient care, day treatment, intensive outpatient treatment to virtual PHP, IOP and adolescent PHP/IOP programs. Alsana also offers two-week intensive programs, a back-to-school blueprint to help with school re-entry, and programs that are specifically tailored for the LGBTQ+ community and those who follow a vegan lifestyle.Each of these options is designed to cater to different care needs, such as 24-hour care, daytime support, step-down treatment or purely virtual services when a patient needs to stay connected to their life at home, in school, at work or with their family.Alsana is often chosen when patients need a higher level of care but still benefit from maintaining connection to their daily lives, particularly through its virtual PHP and IOP programs operating in 43 states. Their treatment model covers a whole range of areas including clinical support, nutritional advice, medical help and also movement-based therapy.Having both in-person and online eating disorder treatment options gives individuals and families the flexibility to start their treatment journey, continue to get the care they need once they've progressed to a lower level of support or address any issues that pop up along the way such as school transitions, changes in their family or co-occurring mental health concerns.

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