Perfect Stones Countertops Publishes 2026 Quartz Countertop Cost Guide for Charleston Homeowners

How Much Do Quartz Countertops Cost in Charleston, SC

New educational resource explains what quartz countertops cost in the Charleston area, what influences pricing, and to compare estimates with confidence.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Stones Countertops, a leading countertop fabrication and installation company serving the Charleston region, has published a comprehensive homeowner guide explaining the cost of quartz countertop installation in Charleston, South Carolina. The new resource breaks down 2026 pricing, common cost factors, and the questions homeowners should ask before selecting a contractor.

As kitchen remodeling continues to be one of the most popular home improvement projects across the Lowcountry, many property owners struggle to find clear and transparent pricing information online. While many companies sell quartz countertops, few explain how installation costs are actually calculated or why two seemingly identical kitchens can receive very different estimates.

"We hear the same question almost every day: 'How much will my quartz countertops cost?'" said Iurii, CEO of Perfect Stones Countertops. "The answer depends on much more than square footage. Material selection, edge profiles, slab layout, fabrication details, and installation complexity all affect the final price. We wanted people to understand exactly what goes into an estimate."

According to the guide, quartz countertop installation in the Charleston area generally ranges between $80 and $150 per square foot installed, depending on the quartz collection, fabrication requirements, and project complexity. The publication also provides estimated project costs by kitchen size, helping Charleston residents establish realistic renovation budgets before requesting estimates.

Rather than focusing solely on material pricing, the report explains how fabrication and installation influence the overall investment. Factors such as waterfall edges, full-height backsplashes, premium veining, multiple sink cutouts, seam planning, slab matching, and difficult delivery access can significantly change the final cost of a project.

"The square footage tells you almost nothing on its own," Iurii explained. "Two kitchens can be exactly the same size but require completely different fabrication. One might need one slab and standard edges, while another needs multiple slabs, waterfall panels, and detailed vein matching. That's where the real differences come from."

The publication also emphasizes the importance of understanding what is included in an estimate. Measurement, templating, fabrication, delivery, installation, cleanup, and warranty may all be handled differently depending on the contractor. Perfect Stones Countertops encourages that Charleston residents should carefully compare estimates rather than relying exclusively on the lowest price.

"Price matters, but clients should also ask who is actually measuring, fabricating, and installing the countertops," said Iurii. "If different companies are handling each step, it becomes much harder to control quality and scheduling."

The guide also addresses several factors unique to the Charleston market. Historic homes downtown often require more detailed templating due to uneven walls and older cabinetry. Condominium installations may involve elevator reservations and building management requirements, while many newer homes in Mount Pleasant feature large kitchen islands, waterfall edges, and custom layouts that naturally increase fabrication complexity.

Beyond pricing, the resource explains why quartz has become one of the most requested countertop materials for modern kitchens. Because quartz is nonporous, it typically does not require sealing and offers a low-maintenance surface that performs well in busy households.

Quartz gives homeowners a durable surface without adding another maintenance task. For most families, that's one of the biggest reasons it's become so popular.

The resource concludes with a detailed checklist of questions property owners should ask before accepting a countertop proposal, including slab count, edge profiles, seam placement, demolition, plumbing coordination, warranties, and whether fabrication is performed in-house or outsourced.

Perfect Stones Countertops created the guide to help Charleston residents make informed decisions and avoid unexpected costs during their remodeling projects.

"An educated homeowner makes better decisions," Iurii added. "Our goal isn't simply to provide countertops. It's to help people understand the process before they invest in one of the most important parts of their kitchen."

The complete guide is now available through the company's website and is intended as a practical planning resource for homeowners throughout Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Beaufort, and surrounding Lowcountry communities.

About Perfect Stones Countertops

Perfect Stones Countertops is a South Carolina-based countertop fabrication and installation company serving the Charleston area. Specializing in quartz, granite, marble, and quartzite, the company offers full in-house production capabilities, including slab selection, cutting, fabrication, and installation. With a focus on quality, transparency, and customer involvement, Perfect Stones Countertops helps homeowners achieve durable, high-end results tailored to their spaces.

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Media Contact

Perfect Stones Countertops

Address: 302 Thorpe Rd, Summerville, SC

Phone: (843) 834-4789

E-mail: info@ps-countertops.com

Website: https://ps-countertops.com/

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