Breastfeeding is a Natural and Beneficial Gift for Your Child

A proclamation by the Secretary of Agriculture of the United States declaring August 1 through 7 as National WIC Breastfeeding Week states that human milk provides unique nutritional and other benefits for an infant’s growth and development. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program are committed to helping families meet their infant feeding goals by providing evidence-based education, skilled lactation support, and breastfeeding resources throughout pregnancy and the first years after birth.

Breastfeeding yields important immediate and long-term health benefits for both mother and infant. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding of infants through 6 months of age and continuing to provide breast milk along with other foods until the infant is at least 12 months of age. Breastfeeding can continue for as long as mom and baby wish.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), WIC's Nutrition Education Website, recognizes breastfeeding’s importance and educates pregnant women and new mothers about its health benefits for both mother and child.

Benefits for Babies

Breastfeeding helps support healthy growth and development by:

Providing ideal nutrition for infants

Protecting against many infections and illnesses

Supporting healthy brain development

Reducing the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

Lowering the risk of childhood obesity, asthma, and diabetes

Benefits for Mothers

Supporting postpartum recovery

Helping reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancers

Lowering the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease

Reducing the risk of high blood pressure

Alabama WIC Is Here to Support You

Breastfeeding also provides important health benefits for mothers by:

Breastfeeding is a journey, and families may need different kinds of support along the way. Alabama WIC offers breastfeeding education, encouragement, and individualized assistance during pregnancy and throughout breastfeeding. Services include:

Prenatal breastfeeding education

Individual breastfeeding counseling

Certified lactation support

Peer counseling support from experienced breastfeeding mothers

Breast pump loans and breastfeeding supplies for eligible participants

Referrals to community breastfeeding resources when additional care is needed

WIC's mission is to help every family reach its own breastfeeding goals.

Breastfeeding rates continue to improve across Alabama, but opportunities remain to increase breastfeeding duration and exclusivity. According to the U.S. Breastfeeding Committee's Alabama Breastfeeding Report, which describes how breastfeeding rates and other measures compare to national levels, Alabama breastfeeding rates continue to improve. The 2023 report details that:

70% of Alabama babies were ever breastfed

21% of babies were exclusively breastfeeding at 6 months

24% of babies were breastfeeding at 12 months

Only 15% of breastfeeding babies were given formula before 2 days of age

Every Family Deserves Support

Whether expecting your first baby or adding to your family, Alabama WIC is here to help. Trained breastfeeding staff and peer counselors provide compassionate, evidence-based support throughout your breastfeeding journey.

Support for Breastfeeding Families at Work

Approximately 70 percent of employed mothers with children younger than 3 work full-time. One-third of these mothers return to work within 3 months of birth, and two-thirds return within 6 months. Returning to work can bring new challenges for pregnant and breastfeeding families. Federal laws provide important protections for many pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding employees.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act took effect in June 2023. This law requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant, postpartum, and pumping workers, and gives mothers the right to receive workplace accommodations that help them stay employed and protect their health.

The law gives pregnant and breastfeeding mothers rights to extra breaks, flexible scheduling to attend doctors' appointments, time off to recover from childbirth or miscarriage, light duty, remote work, and/or other reasonable accommodations. Check the Know Your Rights site, supported by A Better Balance, a nonprofit advocacy organization, for more information.

For more information about breastfeeding and breastfeeding support services, visit ADPH's Perinatal Breastfeeding Page or contact Amber Stevens, BSN, RN, IBCLC, State Lactation Coordinator, WIC Program, Bureau of Family Health Services, at (334) 206-5673, [email protected].