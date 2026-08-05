Proposals sought to protect youth from nicotine initiation and exposure to secondhand smoke

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Antone Robinson, (334) 206-2918

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is accepting proposals to collaborate with qualified organizations in Alabama to shift social norms around tobacco use and promote policies that protect youth from nicotine initiation and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Successful applicants will promote community environments that protect elementary, middle and high school-aged children from secondhand smoke exposure, educate students about the tobacco industry's deceptive marketing tactics, and promote cessation.

The program anticipates awarding up to 12 grants ranging from $50,000 to $125,000. Payment is made on a monthly reimbursement basis, contingent upon the satisfactory completion of services for the period during which services were rendered.

ADPH is seeking applicants from governmental agencies and not-for-profit organizations that can demonstrate capacity in policy development, advocacy, community education, and mobilization.

Organizations are invited to submit proposals for consideration by September 2, 2026. A copy of the request for proposal can be found on the ADPH Youth Tobacco Prevention and Control Program website.

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8/5/26

County health departments throughout Alabama provide a wide range of confidential and professional services. Contact your local county health department for additional information.

Mission: To promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health

Vision: Healthy People. Healthy Communities. Healthy Alabama.