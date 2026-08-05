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Brown Hits Sununu for Selling Out to Corporate Special Interests

Brown Hits Sununu for Selling Out to Corporate Special Interests

U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown is going after his Republican primary opponent John Sununu for selling out to corporate special interests like Big Pharma, Wall Street, and insurance companies that helped surge his personal assets from a maximum of $855,000 in 2009 to as much as $36,300,000 now. 

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Brown Hits Sununu for Selling Out to Corporate Special Interests

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